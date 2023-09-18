Goat Water Is The Flavorful Caribbean Stew You Should Know

Although overlooked in the U.S., goat is a delicious — as well as globally popular — protein choice. Consumed in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America, it's particularly loved in the Caribbean, where the meat is a cornerstone of many regional culinary classics.

Such is the case in Montserrat, in the Caribbean's Lesser Antilles chain, where the animal is the star of the national dish — goat water. In this stew, the meat's earthy, slightly gamey taste melds with a bouquet of spices and aromatics. Usually simmered down to a thick consistency, the dish incorporates a broad range of flavorful ingredients, including chili peppers, sometimes sweet papaya, and even a shot of Caribbean rum to finish.

The ingredients blend together to offer a savory, aromatic stew, with the tender goat pieces slow-cooked in the broth for maximum flavor. When served with potatoes, dumplings, rice, or crunchy bread, goat water is equal parts delicious and comforting. Let's dive into how this tasty Caribbean stew came about.