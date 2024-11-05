The Absolute Best Places To Get Gluten-Free Pizza In New York City
If you were cursed with the unfortunate inability to process gluten, you know just how hard it can be to find delicious alternatives to your favorite gluten-filled foods. One of the trickiest things to find is quality pizza. Generally, gluten-free pizza tends to have a crust that is somewhat inedible. It falls apart easily, is dry, and costs more than the normal, good-tasting pizza. The best types of gluten-free pizza are the kinds that give you a slight moment of panic, because it tastes so good that you think it couldn't possibly be gluten-free. If you're visiting New York City anytime soon, or live close by, we have some great news: There are some amazing options for gluten-free pizza that will truly blow you away.
After living in the Big Apple for eight years, and being a gluten-free person myself, I've tried tons of different restaurants and shops to find the best pizza. At this point, I definitely have my go-to spots, but I also have a comprehensive list of places all throughout Manhattan that offer delicious gluten-free pies. So, put down that frozen gluten-free pizza. No matter if you're down in the Financial District, in Midtown to see a show, or up in Harlem, I've got you covered.
Don Antonio
Don Antonio is located right in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, close to all of the Broadway shows and many other tourist attractions. Even though it's in this bustling area, the restaurant itself is very unassuming. It's a small, Italian-style restaurant that has tables crammed together, a nice bar, and a cozy atmosphere. It focuses specifically on Neapolitan pizza and was even ranked No. 7 on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2024 list.
The pizza menu at Don Antonio is extensive, letting you choose from around 30 different pizzas, all of which can be made with a gluten-free crust. From a classic Margherita, to ricotta, to Sorrentina, it's like eating right in the heart of Naples. My favorite pie to get is the Diavola, which is basically a Margherita pizza with spicy salami on top. The gluten-free crust on this pizza is absolutely perfect: It's nice and thin on the bottom but fluffs up perfectly on the edges. It isn't dry and doesn't fall apart, and it crisps perfectly. I have gone to this restaurant with multiple friends in the past and have had them compare my pizza to their regular, gluten-filled pie. Every single time, they say that they barely taste a difference.
Don Antonio uses a brand of gluten-free flour called FioreGlut by Mulino Caputo, which is a flour created by experts in Naples. Not only is the crust itself great tasting, but the sauce, cheese, and toppings are top tier. Don Antonio is one of my main go-to places in Manhattan for gluten-free pizza.
(646) 719-1043
309 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019
Nizza
Another great restaurant to visit in the Theater District of Manhattan is Nizza. This is a relatively large restaurant that usually attracts theatergoers pre-show, as it's a great spot for an Italian dinner and drinks. When you get seated at Nizza, your server will ask if there are any gluten-free members of your party. Then, they will give you your very own gluten-free menu. That way, you don't have to worry about what can be made gluten-free and what can't. It's definitely an extra perk that helps keep any gluten-free person feel a bit more at ease.
At Nizza, there are seven different gluten-free pizzas to choose from. All of them offer a completely different flavor profile, so you're bound to find one that will satisfy whatever it is you're craving. I've had the pepperoni pizza, which comes out as a quite large personal pie. I wasn't able to finish the entire thing and brought the rest home. It was great tasting, with a solid crust that held sturdy and had a pleasant taste.
On another visit to Nizza, I had the bianca pizza. This one was served in a smaller, rectangular-style pizza. The crust was a bit thicker, but it was still pretty delicious. It was almost like a Sicilian pizza in a way, and I enjoyed it a lot. Overall, the ingredients were fresh and tasty, and the crust earned a solid A grade.
(212) 956-1800
630 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Emmy Squared Pizza
Emmy Squared Pizza is a hip pizza joint that has a few locations throughout New York City. Whether you're in the Upper East Side, Midtown, West Village, East Village, or even Williamsburg, Brooklyn — you can find an Emmy Squared Pizza. This restaurant mainly focuses on pizza, but also has burgers, bar-type appetizers, and salads. As for the pizza — every single pizza on the menu can be made gluten-free.
This pizza isn't your average New York- or Italian-style pizza that people are used to getting around NYC. It's a Detroit-style pizza, with square pieces that are incredibly crispy on the bottom yet fluffy in the middle. Before I had to eat gluten-free, I visited Emmy Squared Pizza a few times. If my memory serves me right, the restaurant's gluten-free version tastes almost exactly the same. The only difference is that the gluten-free version is slightly smaller, but not in an extreme way.
There are many unique options you can choose from for the pizza, like the Big Hawaiian, which features pineapple, bacon, and a chile glaze, or the Big Ang, which has ricotta, vodka sauce, sausage, and banana peppers. This is definitely a great spot to go to if you want something a little less conventional in terms of pizza flavors. I especially love the presentation of the pizzas themselves here. They're served on a big tray with pizza grates underneath, and at first look, it's as if there's no way you could finish the whole thing. Each slice tastes so good, however, that you'll be surprised at how much you can devour.
Multiple locations
Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel is a true safe haven for gluten-free eaters in New York City. This is a fully gluten-free bakery that opened in 2019, and it has since been one of the true leaders in bringing great, dedicated gluten-free food options to the city. Although there are a few locations throughout NYC, the Upper East Side spot is a bit special — as it's the only location that sells freshly made pizza every single day.
There are a few reasons why you should head to Modern Bread & Bagel for some pizza. First, it's quick service, meaning you don't have to commit to sitting down for a full meal just to get your gluten-free pizza. Second, the pizza is sold by the slice, so you don't have to pay for an entire pizza pie (although you can!).
Now, as for the actual taste of the pizza, it's absolutely delicious. I love how incredibly crispy and thick the crust is. It's served in squares, so it's more of a Sicilian-style slice. The sauce and cheese are incredibly fresh tasting, and the pizza isn't covered in grease. I always opt for a Modern Bread & Bagel slice of pizza when I want something that doesn't feel incredibly heavy on the gut but is tasty and satisfying.
(646) 443-6658
1427 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10028
Uva Next Door
If you're craving a solid gluten-free pizza, but also want top-tier cocktails, Uva Next Door is the place to go. Now, don't get this restaurant confused with Uva. Uva Next Door is literally right next door to regular Uva; however, only Uva Next Door has gluten-free pizza.
This place is a cozy and charming Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Home of "Gossip Girl" and the Met, it's the perfect place to go on a girls' night dinner or after a long day of museum visits. The pizza options alone — all of which can be made gluten-free — is definitely worth the stop. The crust is thinner than other Italian pizza restaurants around the city. I personally love this crust because it's nice and crisp but doesn't crumble when bitten into. The sauce on the Margherita pizza is also one of my favorites. It doesn't have any sense of sugar or sweetness; instead, it's extremely flavorful, fresh, and tart.
Overall, if you want a full experience while eating your gluten-free pizza, Uva Next Door is a great choice. The cocktails are expertly crafted, and there are even $4 martinis offered on Monday evenings. Candles are lit on the tables as you eat, and the soft ambiance of the restaurant feels upscale yet comfortable.
(917) 472 -7921
1484 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10075
Fumo
Fumo is an Italian restaurant that can be found in Harlem, the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, and Kips Bay. The style of Fumo is incredibly sleek and trendy, and it's a great place to go if you are with a group of people who have varying dietary needs. The menu is vast, so it can appeal to many different tastes, and the restaurant is generally very accommodating with allergies or food preferences.
The pizza here is reasonably priced for a nicer, sit-down restaurant — especially in New York City terms. I tend to choose to go to Fumo when I don't want to spend over $25 for a pizza but still want the sit-down dining experience. The average price for a pizza at Fumo is about $20, including the $3 fee that's added to make the pizza gluten-free. The main reason I dine at Fumo, however, is when I'm craving a vodka sauce pizza. Fumo's vodka sauce gluten-free pizza is truly top tier. The sauce is so incredibly decadent, the crust is a great gluten-free crust, and the size of the pizza itself is perfect. If I'm super hungry, I can finish it in one sitting, but most of the time, I always have a slice or two for leftovers.
Multiple locations
Napoli's Gluten Free Pizza
One of the hardest things gluten-free people miss out on is the act of quickly grabbing a slice of pizza from a corner shop and walking down the street, eating it on a thin paper plate or pizza box. It seems like any sort of affordable and convenient form of pizza doesn't exist. That was until Napoli's Gluten Free Pizza came around.
Napoli's is a classic, no-fuss New York pizza shop, where you see the pizzas sitting in the window, and you pick which one you want. This spot also serves regular pizza, but it really advertises to the gluten-free community. When you order a gluten-free pie, the chef will make it for you fresh right then and there. Most times, you cannot just order one slice of a gluten-free pizza; you do have to get the whole pie, but it's a perfect personal size.
Now, there's nothing gourmet about this pizza — but that's not a bad thing. Sometimes, you just want a quick NYC pizza. Nothing can replace the grease dripping off the slice as you fold it in half, or the smell of the shop as you dig in, leaning over on a wobbly counter. Napoli's is where I go when I want to get that feeling that I used to get when I was able to eat gluten. With classics like pepperoni, Margherita, white, and BBQ chicken pizza, it's satisfying, affordable, and tasty.
691 10th Ave, Ste F, New York, NY 10036
(917) 740-3035
Wild
If you've seen videos of influencers sharing trendy, delicious restaurants throughout New York City, you've probably seen some footage of the restaurant Wild. Wild has two U.S. locations — Park Slope (Brooklyn) and the West Village. I've only been to the latter spot, but let me tell you, it was just as trendy in person as it was online.
This restaurant was founded as an all-natural, gluten-free spot. The owner, Miki Agrawal, launched Wild in 2006, at a time when she desperately wanted to have a good slice of pizza, despite her many food intolerances. She decided to take it upon herself and open up a restaurant that would serve pizza that she could actually eat, is good for you, and tastes great. Most of the pizzas at Wild don't stick to the classics: You can get an avocado pizza, a spinach artichoke, or even one called Skinny B***h. The crust of Wild's gluten-free pizza is thin and crispy, and it could easily be mistaken for a regular, gluten-filled crust. Since this NYC restaurant is entirely gluten-free, however, you can eat the pizza in peace, knowing it's safe.
My personal favorite, however, is the chipotle pizza. This one has a deliciously spicy chipotle sauce that's topped with chicken, mozzarella, roasted corn, onion, and avocado. It's definitely a unique type of pizza that's really fun to get every so often.
Multiple locations
Kesté Pizza e Vino
If you've made your way downtown to the historic Financial District, you should definitely stop in at Kesté Pizza e Vino. This cozy Italian spot with brick walls and dim lighting is perfect for a date night. It was founded by Italian chef Roberto Caporuscio. He studied the making of Neapolitan pizza in Naples itself, and then set out to America. This authentic restaurant makes some of the best gluten-free pizza in all of Manhattan.
What I find so delicious about Kesté Pizza e Vino's pizza is the fluffy crust. In the gluten-free world, "fluffy" is a difficult word to come by. Somehow, Caporuscio found a way to make his gluten-free pizza perfectly fluffy and full. All of the many pizza options on the menu can be made gluten-free. They're all also pretty affordable, costing between $15-23 per pie. One of the best pizzas on the menu is the Regina Margherita. It's made with grape tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Having this pizza is like being transported to the streets of Naples itself.
Since Kesté Pizza e Vino is very conscious of people with gluten allergies and intolerances, it also offers gluten-free alcoholic beverages. Many people love to enjoy a beer with their pizza, but in the gluten-free world, that's nearly impossible. Luckily, Kesté Pizza e Vino has two Belgian-style, gluten-free beers available for its customers.
(212) 243-1500
77 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038
Agata & Valentina
Agata & Valentina is a fully gluten-free grocery store, bakery, and cafe on the Upper East Side. It's a great place for anyone who eats gluten-free, but especially those with celiac disease, since there's no risk of any cross-contamination that could happen with any gluten. In the store, you can find all types of groceries that you may need. You can also peruse the freshly baked food, which includes pastries, pies, cakes, dinner plates, pastas, and of course — pizza!
The pizza at Agata & Valentina comes in a few different styles, and you can order it by the slice. The main type of pizza that it offers is focaccia, and the flavors vary by the day. There's almost always a plain Margherita focaccia available, along with other options, like rosemary, onion, or on the rare occasion, a barbecue chicken. There's also a miniature, personal pizza that's offered (aka pizzettes), which usually features Margherita or pepperoni options.
The focaccia pizzas, in particular, are incredibly satisfying. They have a thick, decadent, and rich crust, similar to a Sicilian slice, and I can usually get full off of just two slices. Even though the dough is thick, it's not at all dry or flaky, which can happen with thicker gluten-free pizza doughs.
(212) 452-0690
1513 1st Ave, New York, NY 10075
Nino's 46
Nino's 46 is a modern Italian restaurant located in the Midtown Manhattan Theater District. It's hidden, quaint, and the staff makes you feel like you are a part of the family. Within the bustle of the largest tourist area of New York City, it's rare to find such a comfortable and welcoming restaurant.
Anything that's gluten-free on the menu at Nino's 46 is marked as such, which makes it easy for guests with gluten intolerances to order appetizers and other entrees. As for the pizza, every pie can be made gluten-free for an extra $4. To juxtapose the classic decor, the pizza menu is quite unique. There are options like a green pie with kale, artichokes, goat cheese, and pesto. There's also a clam pie, which has actual clams on top. My personal favorite is the pepperoni hot honey pizza, which is perfectly sweet and spicy. The dough of this gluten-free pizza is one of the best, one that is nice and fluffy, not flat or dry. On the edges, the crust is doughy yet crispy in the right spots.
This restaurant is also safe for those with a stricter gluten allergy, like celiac disease, because it makes the gluten-free food separate from the other food. Co-owner and chef Franco Vendome himself has celiac disease, so he understands first-hand just how important it is to provide gluten-free food in a safe way.
(212) 719-4015
39 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
Methodology
As someone who has a gluten intolerance and lives in New York City, I've explored the gluten-free pizza scene quite a bit. This list encapsulates my favorite places that I've gone to get delicious gluten-free pizza. I made sure to showcase a range of places that covered different categories, like location, price range, type of pizza, and overall restaurant experience. I included pizza spots from a grocery store cafe all the way to an expensive dine-in meal. The goal was to provide an array of options for anyone who is either visiting or living in NYC. Whether you need a cheap gluten-free pie, are craving an authentic Italian pizza, want a Sicilian slice, or are looking for an upscale place for a special date — this list will help you navigate where to go.