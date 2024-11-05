The Absolute Best Places To Get Gluten-Free Pizza In New York City

Don Antonio is located right in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, close to all of the Broadway shows and many other tourist attractions. Even though it's in this bustling area, the restaurant itself is very unassuming. It's a small, Italian-style restaurant that has tables crammed together, a nice bar, and a cozy atmosphere. It focuses specifically on Neapolitan pizza and was even ranked No. 7 on the 50 Top Pizza USA 2024 list.

The pizza menu at Don Antonio is extensive, letting you choose from around 30 different pizzas, all of which can be made with a gluten-free crust. From a classic Margherita, to ricotta, to Sorrentina, it's like eating right in the heart of Naples. My favorite pie to get is the Diavola, which is basically a Margherita pizza with spicy salami on top. The gluten-free crust on this pizza is absolutely perfect: It's nice and thin on the bottom but fluffs up perfectly on the edges. It isn't dry and doesn't fall apart, and it crisps perfectly. I have gone to this restaurant with multiple friends in the past and have had them compare my pizza to their regular, gluten-filled pie. Every single time, they say that they barely taste a difference.

Don Antonio uses a brand of gluten-free flour called FioreGlut by Mulino Caputo, which is a flour created by experts in Naples. Not only is the crust itself great tasting, but the sauce, cheese, and toppings are top tier. Don Antonio is one of my main go-to places in Manhattan for gluten-free pizza.

donantoniopizza.com

(646) 719-1043

309 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019