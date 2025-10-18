Pillsbury Is Bringing Back A Classic Cookie Jar Straight Out Of The '80s

Few mascots are better known and more adored than the Pillsbury Doughboy. While the company's story begins in 1869, the Pillsbury Doughboy and his now-iconic "Hoo Hoo!" slogan met American kitchens for the first time in 1965. At one time, according to the company, "Pillsbury received 1,500 requests for autographed photos, and the Doughboy was receiving 200 fan letters a week."

Over the years, Poppin' Fresh has starred in more than 600 ads for 50 different Pillsbury products, from flaky cinnamon rolls with buttercream icing to Grands! layers biscuits, and joined the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade as a 54-foot-tall balloon. It's a big legacy for a mascot who weighs 14 ounces and stands at 8 ¾ inches tall with his chef's hat on. Now, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table, Pillsbury is celebrating his 60th birthday with a fresh batch (pun intended) of nostalgic home goods. Nostalgic home bakers, this one's for you: The 1988 ceramic Pillsbury cookie jar will be available again for a limited time.

At the time of publication, the original 1988 Pillsbury Doughboy cookie jars by Benjamin & Medwin are all over eBay. For diehard antiquers, the O.G. 1988 line can be spotted by an inscription of "Benjamin & Medwin Inc. N.Y.N.Y. 1988 The Pillsbury Company Made in Thailand" printed on the bottom of each cookie jar. Now, the same jar design is set to return on the company's website for $35 to hold all your go-to cookie recipes while supplies last.