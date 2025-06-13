The Popular Pillsbury Product You Should Be Serving At Every Brunch
Inviting people over for brunch always sounds like a good idea. You think there'll be delicious eggs Benedict and pretty flowers, and mimosas for a crowd. Then the morning eventually rolls around, and you end up feeling completely overwhelmed. That's where grocery store croissants and oven-ready pastries come in. One of our favorites to serve is a budget-friendly classic you can get your hands on in no time: Pillsbury Flaky Cinnamon Rolls with Butter Cream Icing.
We sampled these bad boys during a taste test of 10 popular Pillsbury products, ranked from worst to best, and were blown away by the texture and flavor. The rolls tasted fresh, buttery, and balanced. They were perfectly flaky on the outside but fluffy on the inside, just like a homemade cinnamon roll, and the icing wasn't overpowering or too sweet. The rolls are actually made in collaboration with Cinnabon, so there's also a nice spice level.
Make cinnamon roll waffles or a French toast bake
Like pretty much all of Pillsbury's products, the Flaky Cinnamon Rolls with Butter Cream Icing couldn't be easier to make. Just crack the tube, place them on a tray, and bake in the oven for about 13 minutes before topping them with the pre-made icing. You can bake the rolls all together in a cake pan or cut them up into pieces for a French toast casserole bake. Cinnamon roll coffee cake is also an option, as is using the rolls in place of a crumb mixture in a strawberry cobbler recipe.
Some people like to add some butter and brown sugar to the rolls before baking or top them with apple pie filling or ice cream. One Influenster reviewer even uses the dough to make waffles. They said, "Okay these are awesome. I make waffles with them, bake them normally and even make apple pie dessert!" They taste great as they come, though, especially when served hot from the oven.
Another person on Influenster said, "I do enjoy baking but these are so quick, simple and tasty with little to no mess I almost can't justify making from scratch anymore." There you have it. Fast, easy, and none of your brunch guests ever need to know. In our opinion, the Pillsbury Flaky Cinnamon Rolls with Butter Cream Icing just have a lot more to them than Pillsbury's other options, yet they're just as straightforward to make. Here's the best store-bought mimosa for brunch drinks at home, though, in case you do get stuck.