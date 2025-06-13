The Popular Pillsbury Product You Should Be Serving At Every Brunch

Like pretty much all of Pillsbury's products, the Flaky Cinnamon Rolls with Butter Cream Icing couldn't be easier to make. Just crack the tube, place them on a tray, and bake in the oven for about 13 minutes before topping them with the pre-made icing. You can bake the rolls all together in a cake pan or cut them up into pieces for a French toast casserole bake. Cinnamon roll coffee cake is also an option, as is using the rolls in place of a crumb mixture in a strawberry cobbler recipe.

Some people like to add some butter and brown sugar to the rolls before baking or top them with apple pie filling or ice cream. One Influenster reviewer even uses the dough to make waffles. They said, "Okay these are awesome. I make waffles with them, bake them normally and even make apple pie dessert!" They taste great as they come, though, especially when served hot from the oven.

Another person on Influenster said, "I do enjoy baking but these are so quick, simple and tasty with little to no mess I almost can't justify making from scratch anymore." There you have it. Fast, easy, and none of your brunch guests ever need to know. In our opinion, the Pillsbury Flaky Cinnamon Rolls with Butter Cream Icing just have a lot more to them than Pillsbury's other options, yet they're just as straightforward to make. Here's the best store-bought mimosa for brunch drinks at home, though, in case you do get stuck.