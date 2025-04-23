Here's The Best Store-Bought Mimosa For Brunch Drinks At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing beats bubbly mimosas fit for a crowd during a Sunday brunch, whether you pair the morning cocktail with your favorite frittata or milk bread French toast. In its simplest form, a mimosa consists of little more than orange juice and sparkling wine — though sometimes, you want one bottle that does both jobs. Enter: store-bought mimosas, which skip the mixing step and go straight to the flute, streamlining the job of the host. While seemingly simple, no pre-made mimosa mixes are exactly the same. For the absolute best of the drink, abide by Tasting Table's mimosa mix ranking and pick up a bottle of Bulles de Nuit.

As a French brand, Bulles de Nuit makes a mimosa mixture that not only comes in a detailed bottle — decorated with the emblem of oranges — but also tastes fresh and well-balanced. As outlined in Tasting Table's ranking, this particular bottle is the ultimate crowd pleaser; it has just the right amount of wine but comes across as neither overpowering nor like it's from a pre-made mix. The 750-milliliter bottle is roughly 6.9% alcohol, so it's the ideal option for a refreshing and boozy brunch.