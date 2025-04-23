Here's The Best Store-Bought Mimosa For Brunch Drinks At Home
Nothing beats bubbly mimosas fit for a crowd during a Sunday brunch, whether you pair the morning cocktail with your favorite frittata or milk bread French toast. In its simplest form, a mimosa consists of little more than orange juice and sparkling wine — though sometimes, you want one bottle that does both jobs. Enter: store-bought mimosas, which skip the mixing step and go straight to the flute, streamlining the job of the host. While seemingly simple, no pre-made mimosa mixes are exactly the same. For the absolute best of the drink, abide by Tasting Table's mimosa mix ranking and pick up a bottle of Bulles de Nuit.
As a French brand, Bulles de Nuit makes a mimosa mixture that not only comes in a detailed bottle — decorated with the emblem of oranges — but also tastes fresh and well-balanced. As outlined in Tasting Table's ranking, this particular bottle is the ultimate crowd pleaser; it has just the right amount of wine but comes across as neither overpowering nor like it's from a pre-made mix. The 750-milliliter bottle is roughly 6.9% alcohol, so it's the ideal option for a refreshing and boozy brunch.
For a classic brunch mimosa, opt for a bottle of Bulles de Nuit
If you're hosting brunch, store-bought mimosas can ease your responsibilities without downgrading the meal's signature drink. Bulles de Nuit makes Tasting Table's favorite, ready-to-drink mimosa combination, though there's always room for personalization to level up your mimosa in a multitude of ways.
Using your mimosa mix as a base, for instance, you can add grenadine syrup — available on Amazon from a brand like J.T. Copper — for a brighter sunrise mimosa with a hint of pomegranate. Or consider cutting up slices or chunks of fresh fruit. You can't go wrong with a slice of orange, as it complements your mimosa's juice, though you can incorporate any of your favorite fruits. Try pineapple for a tropical-inspired mimosa, or experiment with your favorite combination of berries to sweeten the drink all the more. You can similarly incorporate fruit puree or other fruit juices for an ultra-flavorful mimosa. Of course, if you're not sure where to start, pour a glass of Bulles de Nuit exactly as it comes. It doesn't get much better than a classic mimosa for the ideal brunch beverage.