How The Mimosa Became The Ultimate Brunch Cocktail

The history of the mimosa and its connection to American brunch tradition is murky at best. Claimed origins include references to a Paris bar and a London men's club. There's even a somewhat suspect claim that Alfred Hitchcock invented the most popular brunch cocktail in the United States. The most probable theories suggest the mimosa is rooted in a French wine country tradition of combining orange juice and Champagne to create an aptly named Champagne-orange, but it wasn't until the early 20th century that word of the delightfully fresh libation began to spread beyond the vineyards of France.

In the 1920s, bartender Frank Meier began serving his version of Champagne-orange at the Ritz Bar in Paris. At about the same time, Malachi "Pat" McGarry, a resourceful bartender at London's Buck's Club, seized on the concept of mixing sparkling wine, orange juice, and a still-secret ingredient to make a tipple members could enjoy without judgment before lunch. McGarry christened his concoction the Buck's Fizz — but it still had nothing to do with American brunch. In fact, the cocktail remained relatively unknown in the United States for decades. How then did the classic blend of sparkling wine and orange juice catapult from relative obscurity in the U.S. to its place of honor as the cocktail of choice to complement American brunch staples like eggs Benedict and Belgian waffles? In a roundabout way, we can point to the British royal family for that development.