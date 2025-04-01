9 Store-Bought Mimosas, Ranked Worst To Best
I don't know about you, but for me, there's no better way to spend a lazy weekend morning than feasting on pancakes and bacon for hours with my closest people. Brunch is a cultural mainstay, and rightfully so — leisurely gathering over a meal is a great way to feel connected to loved ones, and I've always been a huge proponent of eating together as a means of creating community. And, of course, there's nothing wrong with throwing some extra fun into the mix. Personally, you'll never find me at a brunch without a mimosa in hand.
Sure, mimosas are easy enough to make, provided you have a bottle of Champagne and some orange juice at your disposal. But what if you want your mimosa to be another fruity flavor, or you want to show up at a gathering with a ready-to-go drink? In those situations, you'll be glad to have a bottle of mimosa on hand. I tried nine pre-made mimosas on the market for this ranking, and let me tell you, deciding on the final spots for each wasn't easy. Out of all of them, there was only one I simply didn't like. The rest vary in terms of intensity and flavor profile, and I'd reach for each on different occasions. I ended up ranking these primarily in order of how true they tasted to a homemade mimosa. Don't go for the bottom pick on my list; the rest will all be good choices, depending on the occasion.
9. Soleil Mango Mimosa
Last (and definitively least) on my list was Soleil's Mango Mimosa. This is the only bottle featured on this list that I can't recommend for any type of drinker. Actually, scratch that — if you enjoy bland, flat mimosas, this could be the bottle for you. Every other mimosa in my ranking had something unique to offer the drinker, and I'd have each again, depending on the occasion. This, however, is one I'll stay away from in the future.
Perhaps the most important note (for me, anyway) and the reason this bottle is getting last place is because it wasn't carbonated. I don't know about you, but I've never had a non-effervescent mimosa before, and personally, I definitely wasn't a fan. Because it didn't sparkle, it tasted like it had been sitting out for days on end. Beyond its textural incompetence, I hardly tasted any mango notes, making this mimosa stand in stark contrast to other fruity offerings I'll mention later. It was pretty bland all around, and though I got some white wine flavors, it wasn't particularly fruity. To top it off, each sip finished with some unpleasant bitter notes. Given that the bottle is particularly beautiful, I expected more from this mimosa, and I won't be buying it again.
8. Wilson Creek Orange Mimosa
Now, onto the gentler (but still effortlessly yummy) selections on this list. Wilson Creek's Orange Mimosa only gets the number eight spot because it doesn't taste like your average mimosa, and you shouldn't expect that when you go for this bottle. Rather, this tastes like an incredibly upscale mimosa, and would be my top choice if I needed a bottle for a brunch gala.
To start, Wilson Creek's Orange Mimosa is pretty colorless, so it looks sophisticated from the first pour. Its ABV is slightly higher than some other options I tried and you can tell — winey notes are significant throughout the sip. It doesn't have a punchy flavor right off the bat and could easily be mistaken for a fruity white wine until you reach the end of the sip. An orange flavor will linger in the back of your mouth, almost as if you've inhaled orange smoke. It's a very aromatic sensation that I haven't experienced with a mimosa before, which I think works to its advantage; however, if you're expecting a bright and juicy mimosa, you won't find it here.
7. Tabor Hill Canned Mimosas
Of the three canned mimosa brands on this list, Tabor Hill's is the most nondescript, and I don't think that's a bad thing. But before I dive into how they taste, I have to give props to the company for its choice of packaging. If drinking from a can tends to be too reminiscent of college tailgates for your liking, Tabor Hill has come to the rescue with an effortlessly sophisticated design that could have me choosing a can over a glass any day.
I was able to try two of Tabor Hill's flavors: its Pineapple Mimosa and its Blood Orange Mimosa. The pineapple flavor was bright and airy, especially compared to the punchier pineapple mimosa I'll mention later. It would be a good pick if you want something both tropical and nondescript; it's fairly winey and very lifted, hitting the top of your palate with its lightly fruity flavors. Its blood orange mimosa is a gentle testament to the fruit's complexity and is slightly stronger with the same light, bright qualities. Again, don't expect your typical mimosa experience with Tabor Hill's cans, but if you're in the mood for a fruit-flavored wine cocktail, you'll probably be delighted.
6. Opera Prima Mimosa
Up next is Opera Prima, a brand that boasts a variety of fun, adventurous wines and wine cocktails that can delight any drinker. The company's mimosa is a testament to the inimitable classic, and I appreciated its no-nonsense approach to the brunch beverage. It's not as unassuming as the previous flavors, nor does it try to be something it's not — rather, this is the bottle you'll get when you want a reliable, palatable, fresh mimosa that can appeal to anyone in your crowd.
The first thing that will hit you upon opening a bottle of Opera Prima's Mimosa is a delightful orange scent. It's so strong that it gives the effect of being in an orange orchard (or, at least, I imagine orange orchards have a similar aroma). You can definitely tell this is made with orange juice, but it still tastes more elevated than my go-to grocery selection. It's a very fresh, refreshing drink, with oranges so potent throughout the sip that I was even left with the sensation of candied orange peel lingering on my lips. Still, compared to the following selections, I'd still call this relatively gentle in the grand scheme of things. It's a classic bottle to grab when you want to give an elevated experience.
5. Suntide Canned Mimosas
Suntide is another canned mimosa brand that I was able to try a couple of flavors of. Each would have the blind taste tester easily identifying its notes, which is part of why the brand got a higher spot on this list. Additionally, neither will overwhelm the drinker, and neither boasts about itself loudly from a rooftop. Given that I want my mimosas to do exactly that, the following four brands ranked higher. If you want a drink to act as the perfect accent for a peaceful spring morning, you may find it here.
Suntide's Orange Mimosa gave off the impression that an orange had been squeezed directly into the wine. While this gave it a bright orange flavor, it wasn't necessarily one of the stronger drinks on this list (which makes sense, given its 5.5% ABV). A single sip gave the distinct impression that I should be drinking this can alongside some bacon — do with that information what you will. Suntide's Peach Mimosa was nothing less than stellar. It had a summertime appeal that embodied a peach's juiciness to a T, and it will leave the drinker salivating with a hint of sweet peach flavor after the sip is over. This would be a dangerous regular buy for me, and I could easily down can after can in no time. Enjoy the brand's peach flavor alongside some brunch-y peach cobbler.
4. Picnic Brunch Canned Mimosas
Picnic Brunch is the last canned mimosa you'll see on this list, and the second-to-last orange mimosa (what can I say, I'm a sucker for nontraditional mimosa flavors). Whereas I've described previous mimosas as being "gentle," a characteristic that will still endear them to a wide audience, Picnic Brunch's Mimosa is anything but. All of that is to say, if you frequently get overwhelmed in the mimosa world, you're better off sticking with a previous choice. This (and the following) will give a bit more of a sucker punch.
I found this mimosa to be pretty sharp, especially in comparison to others on this list. It was tangy and tasted like how I make my mimosas at home — namely, a generous pour of champagne with a couple of splashes of OJ. That said, it still went down very easily (for me, anyway) and boasted juicy, potent orange flavors without letting the wine fade into the background. Lastly, I liked how effervescent this was; where other drinks on this list were gently sparkling, this can was definitely a bit more lively.
3. Cook's Mango Mimosa
The last three drinks on this list will make it into my shopping cart whenever I happen upon them in my local store. While I don't have a general preference for mango over orange, I do love the intensity mango can bring to the table, and sometimes it fits the mood better than an orange mimosa. Perhaps I was feeling that way on this particular morning, or perhaps this is just a really, really good mimosa — either way, it took some restraint to keep this tasting to a couple of sips.
Cook's Mango Mimosa was incredibly well-balanced, especially considering that mango flavors can be strong enough to overwhelm. This mimosa was sweet and fruity, but its flavors weren't over-pronounced — rather, it was subtly effervescent and incredibly juicy. Moreover, it didn't have a strong lingering flavor. That could be a pro or a con for you — for me, it's both, as it just made me want to immediately go in for another sip. This is a fun drink that could be especially delightful if you need a pick-me-up. If you want to go all-out on the mango flavor profile, have this alongside some easy mango mousse.
2. André Pineapple Mimosa
I'll start by saying that if you don't like pineapple, you should move along — you won't like this mimosa. If, on the other hand, you're on a constant search to find anything that will instantly transport you to the tropics, this is the bottle for you. André's Pineapple Mimosa is nondescript from the outside; it features a relatively simple label, and I found this hiding on store shelves, nestled in between flashier selections. This is the underdog that comes from behind to snag a quick, decisive win, especially for pineapple fans.
While I do love pineapple, I don't often opt for pineapple mimosas, which could have contributed to my enjoyment of this one. First, I'd like to thank the brand for giving this a twist-off, resealable cap (a lifesaver for the single mimosa drinkers out there). Convenience aside, I loved that this mimosa refused to be gentle, instead leaning full force into its flavor potential. I usually dress up my mimosas with frozen berries and edible glitter — while you won't stop me from adding glitter to this one, I wouldn't want to adulterate it with berries, and would instead drink it as-is. It would be a perfect tropical pairing for pineapple desserts, because who doesn't want dessert for brunch every now and again?
1. Bulles de Nuit Mimosa
Ah, Bulles de Nuit. I could wax poetic about the brand for hours if I had no concerns for brevity. Remember when I lamented the fact that Soleil's gorgeous bottle disguised a lackluster product? Well this, friends, is a drink you can definitely judge by its cover. Seriously — the bottle alone looks like a centerpiece, and if you're not saving your empties to use as a vase for long-stemmed summer flowers, you're not doing it right.
This is the bottle to get when you need to provide drinks for a crowd whose palates range from "I'll have a Corona with lime" to "A glass of your finest chardonnay, please." It's strong, potent, and fresh without being at all harsh. It tastes like a strong, high-quality homemade mimosa and has a very pure, unadulterated flavor. And, yes, I've already finished the bottle. You won't feel like you need to dress it up with anything, but if you like adding some pizzazz to your affair, it can easily accommodate some berries or even a floater. If you need a solid mimosa to play with to your heart's content, this is an easy top choice.
Methodology
To acquire samples for this tasting, I chose selections from my local store and brands available for online orders. Seeing as I'm an indiscriminate mimosa fiend, I didn't worry about different flavors altering my judgment — I'll drink (and enjoy) any mimosa at any time of day and generally don't have an affinity for a particular flavor over another. Orange is always a solid classic, and I appreciate when companies get adventurous with other fruity flavors.
To determine the order of this ranking, I primarily considered the strength and punchiness of each, as well as how each matched up to a standard mimosa. Obviously, personal taste plays a role here, and if you don't want your mimosas to make your spine tingle, you may stay away from my top picks. The bottles that ranked lower are gentler and more sophisticated; were I ranking this based on uniqueness, some of them may have ranked toward the top. The only one I'd advise staying away from entirely is Soleil's bottle.