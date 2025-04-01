9 Store-Bought Mimosas, Ranked Worst To Best

I don't know about you, but for me, there's no better way to spend a lazy weekend morning than feasting on pancakes and bacon for hours with my closest people. Brunch is a cultural mainstay, and rightfully so — leisurely gathering over a meal is a great way to feel connected to loved ones, and I've always been a huge proponent of eating together as a means of creating community. And, of course, there's nothing wrong with throwing some extra fun into the mix. Personally, you'll never find me at a brunch without a mimosa in hand.

Sure, mimosas are easy enough to make, provided you have a bottle of Champagne and some orange juice at your disposal. But what if you want your mimosa to be another fruity flavor, or you want to show up at a gathering with a ready-to-go drink? In those situations, you'll be glad to have a bottle of mimosa on hand. I tried nine pre-made mimosas on the market for this ranking, and let me tell you, deciding on the final spots for each wasn't easy. Out of all of them, there was only one I simply didn't like. The rest vary in terms of intensity and flavor profile, and I'd reach for each on different occasions. I ended up ranking these primarily in order of how true they tasted to a homemade mimosa. Don't go for the bottom pick on my list; the rest will all be good choices, depending on the occasion.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.