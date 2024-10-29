The Best Wine Pairing To Bring Out The Flavors In Peach Cobbler

Sweet peaches combined with a lightly-spiced batter is the match made in heaven that gives us peach cobbler. It's a delectable way to use stone fruits, transforming them from a tart-like treat into a jammy dessert — and it's even better when washed down with a nice glass of wine. We spoke to an expert who has the best pick to make your peach cobbler sing.

Advertisement

A chilled glass of sweet tea and peach cobbler will always be a divine pairing, but sometimes it's nice to have something a little stronger. Though the fruit is delicate, it has never shied away from alcohol; after all, we love to add bourbon to peach cobbler. Whiskey is great when added to the dessert itself, but Camille Parson Goldstein, co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories, recommends something very different to sip with peach cobbler: "Light, bright, and acidic pinot gris!" she suggests. "You want the fruit in the cobbler to shine and not be overpowered by a lot of age [from the wine]."

Pinot gris is typically aged for a shorter amount of time, lending to its softer taste. Overall, the wine is crisp, with tasting notes like lemon, green almond, pears, and melons, all of which complement the floral flavor of a ripe peach. "You want a nice, crushable white that doesn't take itself too seriously," notes Parson Goldstein. An overarching lightness is what makes pinot gris suitable for peach cobbler, though it matches the richer parts, too. The wine contains aromas and tasting notes of cinnamon, a peach cobbler staple, as well as ginger and musk.

Advertisement