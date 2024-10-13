The Best Peach Cobbler You've Ever Tasted Has A Cinnamon Roll Twist
Peach cobbler doesn't need any improvements — or does it? Despite that the dessert's juicy fruit filling and buttery biscuit topping are lip-smackingly delicious, the reality is that even the best recipes can benefit from a makeover. Thankfully, improving a classic peach cobbler doesn't have to be complicated. All you need to do is swap its basic (yet boring) biscuit topping for warmly spiced cinnamon rolls.
A unique spin on a beloved dessert, doughy cinnamon rolls impart a richness that wonderfully complements and contrasts a cobbler's sweetly tart peach filling. In fact, the spiced rolls even contribute a warm woodsiness that works to offset the cobbler's sugary filling. Not to mention that they give the dessert additional depth. But, that's not all. Cinnamon rolls prove texturally successful, too. Rivaling the tastiest of biscuit-based toppings, fluffy cinnamon rolls develop a crisply caramelized exterior while remaining lusciously gooey on the inside as the cobbler bakes. As if that weren't enough, the spice-sprinkled rolls even increase the otherwise humble aesthetic of a peach cobbler.
Whether you opt for homemade or store-bought cinnamon rolls, transforming them into a topping for any peach cobbler recipe is extremely easy. After cutting (unbaked) cinnamon rolls into quarters, scatter the sweetly spiced pieces over the peachy filling. Just remember to limit overlap as this can affect cook times and impact the final result. Once the cobbler is fragrant and the cinnamon roll topping has browned, it can be pulled from the oven and finished with a drizzle of icing.
A cinnamon roll topping isn't the only way to revamp peach cobbler
Topping peach cobbler with cinnamon roll morsels definitely has the power to elevate a traditional peach cobbler. To really turn heads, however, you can further enhance the topping with a sprinkle of toasted pecans, toffee chips, or even dried fruit. For even more complexity, give the icing a makeover by whisking in a dash of orange extract or peach jam to highlight the fruity and floral profile of the filling. Otherwise, substitute the glaze for maple syrup, caramel sauce, or a generous layer of tangy cream cheese frosting.
Much like how there's an opportunity to revise the topping on peach cobbler, the same can also be said of the dessert's peachy filling. Not sure where to start? Try grilling the fruit to concentrate sweetness and impart a smoky edge. You could also include other stone fruit into the filling. Alternatively, emphasize the warmth of the cinnamon-spiced topping by sprinkling ground cloves, nutmeg, ginger, or cardamom into the filling. Introducing a touch of citrus juice is never a bad idea, either.
Although a cinnamon-y peach cobbler is delicious on its own, the sweet treat fares especially well with a scoop (maybe two!) of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream. The important thing is that it's served warm to ensure the best flavors and textures. That said, even cold cobbler will leave taste buds satisfied — that's the magic of giving peach cobbler a flavorful cinnamon roll twist!