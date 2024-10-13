The Best Peach Cobbler You've Ever Tasted Has A Cinnamon Roll Twist

Peach cobbler doesn't need any improvements — or does it? Despite that the dessert's juicy fruit filling and buttery biscuit topping are lip-smackingly delicious, the reality is that even the best recipes can benefit from a makeover. Thankfully, improving a classic peach cobbler doesn't have to be complicated. All you need to do is swap its basic (yet boring) biscuit topping for warmly spiced cinnamon rolls.

A unique spin on a beloved dessert, doughy cinnamon rolls impart a richness that wonderfully complements and contrasts a cobbler's sweetly tart peach filling. In fact, the spiced rolls even contribute a warm woodsiness that works to offset the cobbler's sugary filling. Not to mention that they give the dessert additional depth. But, that's not all. Cinnamon rolls prove texturally successful, too. Rivaling the tastiest of biscuit-based toppings, fluffy cinnamon rolls develop a crisply caramelized exterior while remaining lusciously gooey on the inside as the cobbler bakes. As if that weren't enough, the spice-sprinkled rolls even increase the otherwise humble aesthetic of a peach cobbler.

Whether you opt for homemade or store-bought cinnamon rolls, transforming them into a topping for any peach cobbler recipe is extremely easy. After cutting (unbaked) cinnamon rolls into quarters, scatter the sweetly spiced pieces over the peachy filling. Just remember to limit overlap as this can affect cook times and impact the final result. Once the cobbler is fragrant and the cinnamon roll topping has browned, it can be pulled from the oven and finished with a drizzle of icing.