Katie Lee Says This Is The Easiest Way To Upgrade A Mimosa - Exclusive

Katie Lee Biegel is known for creating incredible-looking recipes in her cookbooks and on the hit show "The Kitchen." Whether she's whipping up her pimiento cheese mashed potatoes or no-bake peanut butter cheesecake, it always looks delicious. What some might not know, however, is that Biegel's expertise extends to drinks — she is the co-founder of Kind of Wild wines.

She told us in an exclusive interview that the company produces completely organic wine that's free from harmful additives or preservatives. The West Virginia native revealed that not only does it taste good, but it also doesn't cause her to have the same headaches or sluggishness the next day after having a glass or two: "The ultimate win-win," she said.

Biegel is also fond of using wine in cocktails, especially citrusy drinks. Kind of Wild wines makes a sparkling wine that she explained is a "good low cal choice" and "bone dry," making it the ideal option for a mimosa brunch. But when we asked about the best way to upgrade this classic drink, she said the biggest difference comes from the juice — specifically, squeezing it fresh from Sumo oranges.