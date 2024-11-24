What Is A Blood Orange? How To Buy, Use, And Store The Colorful Citrus

Blood oranges are the ultimate surprise fruit inside. They may look like a traditional orange on the surface, but inside, their vibrant, deep crimson flesh and sweet, tangy juice set them a world apart from a regular orange. Though, a blood orange looks as if it could be the baby of a regular orange and a grapefruit. They bring an exotic flair to both sweet and savory recipes, adding their vivid color and bright burst of flavor and nutrition to everything from tropical smoothies to pasta dishes, margarita cocktails, and chocolate desserts. They also make a delicious, nutritious snack.

Though you can easily purchase standard oranges year-round, grab blood oranges when you see them. They have a short growing season, which makes them an extra special treat. We're sharing everything you need to know to make blood oranges a regular part of your life in the kitchen, from their origins to their available varieties, along with tips for choosing and storing them.