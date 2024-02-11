Blood Orange Tropical Smoothie Recipe

Smoothies are quick enough to make on the fly and can replace a meal in some cases, especially when you add a little protein. If you have smoothies multiple times a week, it can be a good idea to meal prep and have some ready to go each morning. All you need is several airtight containers with lids; plastic or glass will do. If you don't have containers, you could use zip-top plastic bags instead as long as they are freezer-safe.

To prep this blood orange tropical smoothie ahead of time, you will want to measure out everything except the coconut milk and blood orange juice. Add the banana, mango, and raspberries to the container and place the lid on top. Freeze the containers until you're ready to make a smoothie. Add the frozen fruit to the blender along with the ice, coconut milk, and blood orange juice, then blend as stated in the recipe.