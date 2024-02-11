Blood Orange Tropical Smoothie Recipe
Need breakfast on the go? A quick pick-me-up after the gym? Or, a healthy dessert when a craving strikes? This blood orange tropical smoothie will be your new favorite flavor! In the midst of winter, the deep color and bright flavors of blood oranges give us something to look forward to. Citrus season, mostly unappreciated, has a lot to offer us. Meyer lemons, ruby grapefruits, and blood oranges are just a few seasonal highlights, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled at your local farmers market between December and March. When developing this recipe, we wanted to create a fresh-tasting smoothie that wasn't built around greens. This smoothie is packed with vitamin C and uses coconut milk as a base to add a creamy element to the bright, citrus acidity. Mango and banana are added in, both helping with sweetness and texture. Be sure to check out our full guide to smoothies, which includes tips and recipes!
Grab the ingredients for a blood orange tropical smoothie
The ingredients list for this blood orange tropical smoothie is short and simple. You'll need 4 blood oranges to make up ½ cup of fresh juice, and some coconut milk (or another milk of your choice). If you can't find fresh blood oranges in your area, simply swap in ½ cup of blood orange or another citrus juice! Blood oranges are more commonly available now than a few years ago, though, so they shouldn't be too hard to find. You'll also need half of a ripe banana, cubed mango, and raspberries. Fresh or frozen fruit will work equally well here. Lastly, a cup of ice will be added to the mix to chill and thicken the smoothie.
Step 1: Juice the blood oranges
Halve and juice the oranges, reserving one slice of orange for garnishing. Measure out ½ cup of juice.
Step 2: Add juice and coconut milk to the blender
Add the ½ cup blood orange juice and coconut milk to the blender.
Step 3: Add banana, mango, raspberries, and ice
Add the banana, mango, raspberries, and ice to the blender.
Step 4: Blend until smooth
Blend on high for 1–2 minutes, until very smooth.
Step 5: Top with fruit and serve cold
Serve cold, topped with a few raspberries and a slice of blood orange.
How can I prep this blood orange tropical smoothie ahead of time?
Smoothies are quick enough to make on the fly and can replace a meal in some cases, especially when you add a little protein. If you have smoothies multiple times a week, it can be a good idea to meal prep and have some ready to go each morning. All you need is several airtight containers with lids; plastic or glass will do. If you don't have containers, you could use zip-top plastic bags instead as long as they are freezer-safe.
To prep this blood orange tropical smoothie ahead of time, you will want to measure out everything except the coconut milk and blood orange juice. Add the banana, mango, and raspberries to the container and place the lid on top. Freeze the containers until you're ready to make a smoothie. Add the frozen fruit to the blender along with the ice, coconut milk, and blood orange juice, then blend as stated in the recipe.
What's a good substitute for blood orange in this tropical smoothie?
If you can't find blood oranges or a bottle of their juice in your local grocery stores, there are plenty of substitutes that will work in a pinch. Obviously, blood oranges are oranges at the end of the day. They are typically a bit sweeter than the average orange, with a darker color and floral scent. Tangerine juice in particular would be a great substitute in this tropical smoothie recipe, given its sweet and less acidic qualities. Regular oranges, fresh or pre-bottled, would work absolutely fine, also.
Smoothies are flexible and easy to make your own. If you don't like bananas, use more mango or any other fruit you love instead. If you have blueberries on hand but not raspberries, throw them in. When making substitutions or creating your own recipes, think about balancing creamy, tart, and sweet flavors. If it's not as thick as you like, try adding a little more ice.
- 4 blood oranges
- ¼ cup coconut milk
- ¾ cup cubed mango
- ¼ cup raspberries, plus more for garnish
- ½ banana, sliced
- ½ cup ice
- Halve and juice the oranges, reserving one slice of orange for garnishing. Measure out ½ cup of juice.
- Add the ½ cup blood orange juice and coconut milk to the blender.
- Add the banana, mango, raspberries, and ice to the blender.
- Blend on high for 1–2 minutes, until very smooth.
- Serve cold, topped with a few raspberries and a slice of blood orange.
|Calories per Serving
|499
|Total Fat
|13.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|98.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|18.1 g
|Total Sugars
|74.4 g
|Sodium
|14.2 mg
|Protein
|8.1 g