Your Pineapple Desserts Will Taste Even Better With This Cocktail Pairing

While some desserts call on chocolate, caramel, or vanilla for a dose of sweetness, other treats know that the taste of pineapple is unparalleled. The juicy fruit is packed with a bright flavor that enhances many desserts, especially when heated. Furthermore, the fruit takes on a caramelized flavor that becomes richer when paired with the right booze.

Pineapples are sweet and tart, a tropical-tinged composition housed in sunny yellow flesh. Any treat containing the fruit works best when paired with a cocktail that's just as tropical — and mixologist Lynnette Marrero has just the one. "Pair [it] with a mai tai," she recommends. Marrero, who was honored at New York Bartender Week, believes the rum-based drink pairs well with the tart fruit, especially when served alongside treats like a pineapple upside-down pound cake. "The caramelized sweetness of the dessert echoes the rich, nutty flavors of the mai tai, while the rum and lime bring refreshing acidity to balance the cake's density," she says.

A mai tai is composed of two types of rum, often a light one and a dark one. The blend plays into the tropical taste of fresh pineapple while complementing the fruit's newfound depth gained from caramelizing. Meanwhile, fresh lime and pineapple juice, as well as orange curaçao, mirror its brightness while orgeat syrup delivers a nutty, floral finish thanks to the almonds and orange flower water it's made from. The earthiness complements baking spices often found in pineapple treats, like nutmeg or cinnamon.

