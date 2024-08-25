Bake French Toast In The Oven For A New Take On The Standard

Take a hands-off approach to your next French toast-making attempts by placing bread into the oven. Instead of having to stand over the stovetop or eyeball pieces cooking on a griddle, stacking eggy slices of toast into a casserole dish is your next brunch hack. Thanks to Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, we're packing pieces of bread into the oven and crawling back to bed. Perfectly cooked pieces of baked French toast can be crowned with seasonal fruits, dollops of honey whipped cream, and ample slathers of maple syrup for a meal that feels like a holiday.

Instead of dipping each piece of bread into a shallow dish of custard, you'll layer sliced pieces of bread into an oven-friendly dish before pouring a mixture of whipped eggs, milk, cream, vanilla, and spices directly on top of the stack. Ideally, you will have planned your meal in advance so the bread has time to bathe in this creamy, eggy dressing overnight, but if morning cravings hit unexpectedly, one hour will suffice, and you'll be well on your way to digging into restaurant-quality French toast at home.