10 Popular Pillsbury Products, Ranked Worst To Best

Pillsbury is one of the most iconic American culinary brands. Dating back nearly 150 years, Pillsbury began with a series of flour mills along the Mississippi River and has transformed into a household name that is synonymous with comfort. The company's ready-to-bake bread products are a nationwide staple that level the playing field for homecooks, ensuring that anyone (regardless of their busy schedule or range of skills in the kitchen) can make warm, freshly baked goodness to serve as a perfect complement to dinner or as a show-stopping dessert.

Pillsbury products are canned and ready to bake directly from the refrigerator packaging with little to no preparation required, save for slathering on the included tube of thick sugary icing for Pillsbury's sumptuous cinnamon rolls. The brand's canned baking product line has expanded in recent years to cover more of your everyday culinary needs, but the brand is perhaps best known for its thick, flaky biscuits, its decadent, gooey cinnamon rolls, and its buttery crescent rolls.

To rank Pillsbury's most popular products, I sampled five varieties of Pillsbury canned biscuits, three varieties of the brand's legendary crescent rolls, and two varieties of classic-style cinnamon rolls. Among my criteria for ranking the bread products, I considered overall taste, bread texture, balance of sweetness, and intensity of butter flavor. Now, when you find yourself standing in the refrigerated aisle at the grocery store trying to decide which can of Pillsbury deliciousness to purchase, you'll have a guide.