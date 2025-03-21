The Difference Between Low, Light, And Reduced Labels At The Grocery Store

Reading food labels is no easy feat. They do, after all, provide you with a lot of information that can be quite difficult to understand. This is especially true when it comes to specific terms. For example, when you see the term dairy-free or non-dairy, you expect that food to contain zero traces of dairy. However, that's not always the case. There's a chance that food might contain very minute traces of dairy in it. The same idea applies to calorie labels. In fact, according to FDA guidelines, calorie labels can be at least 20% inaccurate. So, you might be consuming more or less calories than you think. And that's not where the confusion ends. Even the terms sell by, used by, and best by, don't mean what you think they mean. Each phrase has its own unique meaning and none of them refer to expiration.

Unfortunately, food labels are even harder to decipher when they feature terms that have very similar meanings. Three words people often get confused are low, light, and reduced. In your mind, these words might refer to a lower quantity of ingredients like sodium, sugar, cholesterol, and fat. You're not completely wrong. Low is usually used to describe the amount of sodium, fat, calories, or cholesterol within a food item, while light refers to the overall calorie count or fat content of a product compared to similar items. Sometimes light can be used to reference the amount of sodium in food. Reduced, on the other hand, refers to when the amount of fat, calories, sodium, and sugar in a food product has been lowered. Each term has specific parameters it needs to follow.