The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For Light And Fluffy Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk biscuits are a staple of Southern cuisine. They're perfect as a side to any meal of the day or eaten as the star of the show with butter and jam. You'll find a million different recipes claiming to be the best, each with a list of "secret" ingredients that make them stand out. But in reality, you can make the classic light and fluffy biscuits with just three ingredients: self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter. While the ingredient list is short, this recipe is successful every time because of how each item works together.

Self-rising flour already contains baking powder and salt, which removes the need for added leavening agents. This mixture is commonly used in the South, and it is traditionally made with softer wheat for a lower-protein flour that results in tender and light baked goods. The acid in buttermilk works with the baking powder in the self-rising flour to contribute to the biscuits' rise — i.e., helps them puff up. And then there's the butter; it must be cold so that it stays in small pieces distributed throughout the dough rather than incorporated completely into the mixture. While baking, these pieces of butter evaporate into steam and create pockets of air to help achieve that key flakiness.