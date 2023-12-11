Give Your Buttermilk Biscuits A Uniquely Sweet Boost With Corn

Buttermilk biscuits — especially homemade ones — are the hearty, savory, and fulfilling pastries you sometimes need to hit the spot. But what if you're craving a pastry that has sweetness as well as the savory factor? Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone has just the right thing: buttermilk sweet corn biscuits.

Sweet corn is integrated into the biscuits to give them the subtle sweetness they're lacking on their own. Essentially, this recipe is a mix between cornbread and traditional biscuits — so if you like both of those foods, you're going to love these sweet corn biscuits. Plus, the corn addition couldn't be easier; you simply add the corn right into the mixture — you could even use canned corn if you want to make the process easier (as long as you properly drain it).

"They are savory but a little sweet," Morone said of her biscuits. "They are incredibly tasty."