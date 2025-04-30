How To Plan An Elegant Afternoon Tea In Your Own Kitchen

A tea party is the perfect way to gather your friends and family for a fun morning or afternoon full of delightful drinks, fun teatime snacks, and sweet treats. In fact, it's probably a lot easier to host a tea party than you think; not only are typical teatime dishes easier to prepare than a large brunch or dinner, but there are so many ways you can streamline the process by preparing your party in advance, too. If you're starting to see tables full of teacups in your future, then there are a few things you should know about hosting a tea party to ensure everything goes smoothly.

We spoke to tea party expert, Chef Joseph L. Paire III, the Executive Chef at The Claremont Resort & Club, to get a better idea of everything you need to know before you host your own tea party. Paire spilled the tea on how you can plan your menu in advance, what dishes you should serve, and even what themes you might want to try out with your guests. Don't worry, you don't even need to know the 12 etiquette rules to enjoy afternoon tea like a royal to throw your own party (though it certainly can be fancy and luxurious if you want it to be). No matter the type of tea party you're looking to host, these tips will help you make it run so smoothly, you and your guests will want to enjoy a few cups of tea together again and again.