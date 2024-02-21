12 Etiquette Rules To Enjoy Afternoon Tea Like A Royal

Afternoon tea is a synonym of customs, etiquette, and royalty. This much-beloved meal time that falls between lunch and dinner is, in fact, a centuries-old tradition that dates back from the year 1840, when Anna Maria Russell, Duchess of Bedford, was visiting the Duke of Rutland at Belvoir Castle near Leicestershire.

Around the nineteenth century, dinner was served between 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm, which meant that many started feeling a mid-afternoon pang of hunger. Enter the Duchess, who turned her afternoon snack into a social event. Soon enough, afternoon tea became a trend, with many of the elements we know today: cucumber sandwiches, cold meats, and plenty of chatter.

And how about high tea? The tradition comes from the times of the Industrial Revolution when workers came home exhausted and hungry. This transformed tea time into a heartier meal, with meats, cheese, and bread served on the high table — hence the name high tea.

To guide us along the proper way to enjoy our tea, we enlisted two experts: Gary Williams and Karene A. Putney. Gary Williams is a Principal at the British Butler Institute and has worked at The Ritz London and the Brazilian Embassy in London. Karene A. Putney is the founder of Etiquette Etiquette, a business consulting firm in National Harbor, Maryland.