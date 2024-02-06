22 Best Spots For Afternoon Tea Across The US

Rooted in the 19th-century English aristocracy, the practice of afternoon tea –- which starts with finger sandwiches, transitions to scones with clotted cream and jam, and finishes with elaborate pastries –- has gracefully traversed the Atlantic and garnered a warm welcome across the diverse landscapes of the United States.

The beauty of afternoon tea lies not only in the delectable offerings but also in the ritual accompanying it. As the fragrant steam rises from a carefully-brewed teapot, one is transported to a world where time slows down, thus allowing for the appreciation of life's simple pleasures. Tea rooms and hotels have embraced this quintessentially British tradition and infused it with its own unique charm. And since America is a melting pot of cultures, you can also find plenty of afternoon tea spots that have nothing to do with the Brits and instead pay homage to the fine tea traditions present in countries like Russia and Japan. So, let's take a look at which establishments provide the best afternoon tea experiences across the U.S., based on personal experience and professional and Google reviews.