20 Places For Afternoon Tea In London

Tea, as we all know, is a longstanding part of British history. There are many reasons why tea became popular in England, and the term itself can mean many things depending on context and region. "Tea" is what some refer to as an early dinner, often used in reference to when and what children eat. The term "high tea" was used by the working and middle classes, referring to the height of the tables and chairs rather than class status. "Cream tea" makes reference to the serving of scones with clotted cream and jam. Finally, "afternoon tea" is a relatively new concept, appearing only in the mid-1800s and enjoyed by the upper echelon as a way of alleviating hunger pangs while waiting for the evening meal.

Having lived in London for nearly 18 years now, I've had my fair share of afternoon teas, and have come to understand what a great one can or should include. While the experience is steeped in British traditions and etiquette, there are numerous ways this can be interpreted, including influences from other cultures. London is a multilingual, multinational, cosmopolitan city, home to world-class hotels, restaurants, and dining experiences. While the 20 afternoon teas included here are some of the most popular and highly regarded, the list just scratches the surface of the city's offerings.