Butter tea, or po cha in Tibet, where the drink originates, is exactly what it sounds like: tea mixed with butter. The tea in question is typically strong, black tea, traditionally made from a tea brick of compressed tea herbs that can be broken off in bits for use and made in Pemagul, Tibet. Customarily, butter tea uses yak butter, as yaks are native to Tibet and are also domestic animals there. The tea is also combined with salt before serving. You can probably already predict what it tastes like: rich, creamy, salty, and buttery, with a slight hint of black tea.

The goal of this tea is to be a warming and fatty drink to help boost energy during the long winter. For this reason, not everyone who tries butter tea loves it — and even those who swear by it can admit that it's an acquired taste. To add to the novelty, if you do end up getting the chance to try authentic butter tea from Tibet, you might find that the yak butter being used in the tea is rancid due to it being left out in the open. Many people believe that this actually adds to the flavor of the tea — though you'll find that it does taste, well, rancid, for lack of a better word.

Don't worry, though — if you're not interested in trying butter tea with spoiled yak butter, you can also try the tea with fresh yak or cow's butter instead. This unique kind of tea is easy to make at home with regular butter since it's unlikely you'll have easy access to yak butter. Just don't forget to follow our storage tips for butter — or do so if you'd rather try the rancid version.