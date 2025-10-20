10 Cottagecore Kitchens With The Cozy Charm Of Grandma's House

Few things are as comforting as grandma's kitchen. It's the ultimate place of warmth, delicious smells, and old-school cooking hacks. There's a lot of cooking mastery happening on the stove and in the oven, but it's the special aesthetic that people are now trying to embrace in their own kitchens. Cottagecore is the term that describes the visual style of a farmhouse cottage, centering around connection with nature and a slower pace of life. For younger generations embracing it, the design pays homage to the nostalgic aesthetic our grandmothers used to embody, so it's often called grandmacore as well.

Cottagecore is the opposite of modern and minimalistic. It features a bright color palette, predominantly wooden elements (you won't find a marble countertop in a cottagecore kitchen), and a whole lot of plants; everything from fresh flowers to dried herbs. It's also full of little knick-knacks that modern kitchens stay clear of — small, often sentimental trinkets whose sole purpose is to contribute to the decor. While this design style extends well beyond the kitchen, many of us naturally associate that room of the house with our grandma. It's the place where she spent hours nourishing us with from-scratch recipes, like now-forgotten vintage pies. In honor of that nostalgic charm, here's a collection of 10 inspiring cottagecore kitchens that grandma would definitely approve of.