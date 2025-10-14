15 Old-School Cooking Hacks That Still Work Today

Modern ways of cooking, like chucking things in the air-fryer and hoping for the best, for example, are handy and effective, sure, but sometimes, to get the tastiest results, we need to look to the past. For hundreds of years, humans have had to cook food to sustain ourselves and our families. So it makes sense that during that time, we've figured out some pretty good cooking tips and tricks.

Below, we've gathered some of the best old-school cooking hacks that we could find. Many of them come from moms and grandmothers. This isn't that surprising, considering that, for centuries, cooking has been considered primarily a woman's task.

Whether you're into baking, bacon sandwiches, or you need ingenious ways to save your kitchen disasters, there's an old-school cooking hack for everyone. And the best part? Most of them are far from complicated and involve using simple items you likely already have on hand, like flour, mayonnaise, salt, sugar, and even a roll of cotton thread.