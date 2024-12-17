How To Add Depth To Your Desserts With Soy Sauce
Maybe you've spied salted chocolate chip cookies displayed in the pastry case at your local coffee shop. Or, maybe your favorite bakery sells tahini cookies topped with flaky Maldon. When salty meets sweet, a certain je ne sais quoi enters the chat. What we mean is, the presence of salt enhances sweet foods on a scientific level — and when you add a splash of soy sauce to your tried and true dessert rotation, don't be surprised to hear dinner party guests remark, "There's a really tasty undertone here, but I can't put my finger on exactly what it is."
Today's confectionery tip comes from Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla. "Soy sauce adds an unexpected umami depth to desserts like caramel or chocolate," Boggiss explained, in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "Use it sparingly, and pair it with sweet ingredients like vanilla or honey for a balanced flavor profile."
Soy sauce is the one-stop shop for knockout umami flavor. It's made from fermented soybeans brewed with salt brine, which means it can function like salt in your dessert recipes while also bringing savory depth with tasting notes of rich caramelization and burnt sugar. Using two teaspoons of soy sauce per one teaspoon of salt called for in the recipe is generally a solid guideline for adapting your treats. Or, in recipes that call for vanilla extract, try using half vanilla and half soy sauce.
Soy sauce is the utilitarian salt replacement that brings umami intrigue
Taking your go-to baked goods to dimensional new heights can be as simple as replacing the salt with soy sauce. How much you use will depend on how salty you like your desserts, but anything more than three or four teaspoons of soy sauce per batch is probably going to be overkill. For more control over the salt content, you could also opt for a reduced-sodium option like Kikkoman Less Sodium soy sauce. Add it when you mix your wet ingredients together for smooth textural inclusion.
As Jennifer Boggiss recommends, desserts with existing chocolate and caramel notes pair naturally well with soy sauce. You could try adding a splash of the condiment to your brownie and blondie batters, or stir it into this dense honey cake for a complex tea party snack. Salty soy sauce chocolate chip cookies and soy sauce-infused peanut butter cookies would rock the annual holiday cookie swap.
On the denser side, soy sauce would bring major depth to these peanut butter banana muffins or this lemon almond quick bread (zesty meets umami and it's oh-so right). To test out the flavor on myriad desserts, spike your salted caramel sauce with soy sauce to swirl into cheesecake, or drizzle over vanilla ice cream sundaes, pies, and tiramisu.