Quick And Easy Lemon Almond Bread Recipe

"This lemon almond bread," raves recipe developer Jessica Morone, "is one of the most delicious things I've ever made." She's never before realized how well the flavors of almond and lemon go together, but now she feels that "they really are a perfect match." The quick bread itself gets just a hint of almond from the inclusion of almond flour, but this flavor is intensified by almond extract, while the lemon comes in the form of zest. The glaze on top is pure lemon juice (plus some sugar, of course), but Morone notes that if you opt to add almonds on top, "they do add a nice crunch to the bread" and will also add to the overall almond flavor.

Besides how good the bread tastes, Morone says, "One of the best things about this recipe is how easy it is." It's a quick bread as opposed to a yeast bread, so this makes it pretty simple to begin with, but Morone points out, "For this [recipe], you only need to use one bowl to make the bread batter, and that makes it extra easy."