How To Salvage Burnt Rice With A Single Slide Of Bread

It's happened to all of us. We turn our backs on a pot of cooking rice for a moment too long and come back to find the water evaporated and the grains burnt to the pan. Before you toss the whole batch in the trash and order a pizza, wait! It's not necessarily a lost cause. You may be able to save most of it with one surprising ingredient: A slice of bread.

First, don't try to stir or scrape it up. Your goal is to rescue the top layer, and you don't want any of the burnt bits mixed in. Instead, remove the pan from the heat, lay a piece of bread on top of the rice, cover the pan, and wait. With its spongy texture, bread can be very absorbent. It can be used to soak up the humidity in brown sugar and make it soft again, if briefly microwaved together. The same principle is at work here, but the goal is to absorb the burnt odor.

After 10 or 15 minutes, open the lid and check to see if the charred smell is gone. If it is, do a taste test to be sure. If the flavor is acceptable and you've salvaged enough, you can carefully spoon out the unburnt portion and use it for your meal. If you don't have quite enough, save it for another recipe.

