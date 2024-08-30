The 2 Pantry Ingredients You Need To Clean A Burnt Pan

There comes a point in every well-loved pan's life where no matter how much elbow grease you put into it, it still comes out of the sink looking like it's been slathered in coal dust. Before going out to buy a can of cookware cleanser, poke around your pantry for white vinegar and onions. Yup, these two ingredients combined with some heat are all you need to get that pan looking as good as new.

Whether you have small kids, or mischievous pets, or are simply trying to limit the number of harmful chemicals stored in your home, turning to natural cleaning solutions is a great way to decrease toxin exposure. A can of Bar Keepers Friend will run you about $8 and is listed as "non-toxic," yet it still has a "harmful if swallowed" warning label and a list of unrecognizable ingredients like "mono-c10-16-alkyl derivs." Mono-what-now? On the flip side, white vinegar and onions are culinary staples that are not only safe to ingest but delicious and good for you, but also more cost-efficient than single-purpose cleaners.