The Creamy Secret Ingredient That Makes Chocolate Cake Ultra-Moist

Have you ever taken a bite of cake and felt like it just melted in your mouth? Tasting the perfect cake may send you on a quest to recreate it at home, but making a perfectly moist, airy cake requires a little bit of skill and a lot of patience. Whether you're making a cake from scratch or a mix, you want the end result to be light, fluffy, and moist with an even, delicate crumb structure. And as most home bakers know, the littlest things can lead to a ruined cake: inconsistent oven temperature, over-mixing, over-baking, using the wrong ingredient ratio, or making poor substitutions for listed ingredients. If you keep ending up with cakes that are dense, heavy, oily, or dry, it may be due to one of those far too easy to make baking mistakes. Luckily, we have found a solution for dry cakes, and it works with the best box cake mixes as well as cakes made from scratch: Add mayonnaise.

Bakers have been adding mayonnaise to desserts for almost 100 years. The first known cake recipe that included mayonnaise appeared in the Oakland Tribune on March 7, 1927. This clever ingredient substitution became popular during the Great Depression and later World War II, when many common grocery items were unavailable, hard to come by, or prohibitively expensive. People got creative when finding substitutes for ingredients like dairy and eggs. Because mayonnaise contains oil and eggs, it was the perfect way to add moisture to baked goods and enhance their flavor and texture. In 1937, General Foods, the company that owned Best Foods and Hellmann's mayonnaise, published a recipe for chocolate mayonnaise cake in a recipe book and on the backs of mayonnaise jars.