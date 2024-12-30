12 Little Known Facts About Hellmann's Mayonnaise
When it comes to condiments, Hellmann's mayonnaise is about as iconic as they come. With its unmistakable creamy texture and subtle, tangy taste, it's been a kitchen staple for over a century, earning its place in sandwiches, salads, and countless recipes from various cuisines. Even Julia Child swears by it! But, despite being a product that feels like a familiar part of our everyday cooking, there's plenty about Hellmann's that even its biggest fans might not know.
This much-loved mayo has a fascinating history that stretches all the way back to a New York deli, and that famous blue ribbon logo isn't just for decoration. And, what exactly does that "real" claim printed on every jar mean? Hellmann's has even helped introduce unique recipes to the world (some people have even taken to adding it to their coffee), all while making strides in sustainability, addressing food waste, and creating environmentally friendly packaging. For those with dietary restrictions, the brand has adapted to meet their needs, offering vegan-friendly options without skimping on the quality it's renowned for. So, let's dig a little deeper into the history of Hellmann's, by exploring 12 little-known facts that might just change the way you think about this famous condiment.
It was first developed in a New York deli
We'll bet that Hellmann's mayonnaise has been around longer than you'd think. In fact, its journey to becoming an American favorite began in 1913. This mayo owes its origins to a humble deli on Columbus Avenue in New York City, opened by a German immigrant named Richard Hellmann. Among the offerings was a rich, creamy mayonnaise made using his wife's special recipe. Customers couldn't get enough of it, often requesting to purchase the mayonnaise separately to use at home.
Recognizing its popularity, Hellmann decided to start selling his mayonnaise to the masses. Initially, he packaged it in wooden boats that were typically used for weighing butter. Later, he upgraded to large glass jars, tied with a blue ribbon — a detail that would later become a defining feature of the brand. Word spread quickly about Hellmann's superior mayonnaise, and soon demand outpaced what could be produced in a single deli. Richard Hellmann trademarked the name "Hellmann's Blue Ribbon Mayonnaise" and, the company was later acquired by Postum Cereal Company, who could manufacture it on a larger scale. By 1931, the product was the best-selling mayo in America, and worldwide expansion ensued.
There's a story behind that blue ribbon logo
The iconic blue ribbon featured on every jar of Hellmann's mayonnaise isn't just a decorative touch. This key element of the mayo's branding is a nod to its New York origins and remains a mark of its superior quality.
When Richard Hellmann first started selling his mayonnaise from his New York deli, he actually created two versions. One of these was tied with a blue ribbon, to distinguish it from the other. The ribbon-tied recipe quickly became the most popular of the two, which resulted in this simple decoration becoming a symbol of its exquisite taste. Hellmann soon realized that the ribbon had become a key part of his product's identity, so when he started selling the mayonnaise on a larger scale, he made sure that the blue ribbon was front and center on every jar's label.
Over the years, the design of the logo has evolved, but the blue ribbon has remained a constant. It not only serves as a wonderful visual reminder that ties Hellmann's to its humble beginnings, but also a promise that the mayo inside lives up to its original standard of excellence.
The squeeze bottle version wasn't developed until 2014
Although Hellmann's mayonnaise has been a household staple for over a hundred years, the brand didn't introduce its squeeze bottle until surprisingly recently — in 2014. For decades, the classic glass jar was the go-to packaging for Hellmann's, and while its sturdiness was a definite plus, it wasn't always the most convenient option. Customers needed a spoon or knife on hand to get the perfect dollop, which often created extra mess, resulted in a crumb-filled jar, and sometimes rather a lot of frustration when trying to scoop those last few morsels out from the bottom!
The introduction of the squeeze bottle was welcomed for its convenience and practicality. It allowed customers to control exactly how much mayo they wanted, whether they were squeezing it onto sandwiches and burgers, adding it to sauces and dressings, or using it as a dip for fries. Today's bottle even features a "clean lock cap" to prevent drips, and a "precision tip" to help you create the perfect mayo swirl. Available in multiple sizes and varieties, the Hellmann's squeeze bottle is great for passing around the dinner table, making adding a quick dollop to your plate far quicker and easier. You can even take it out and about on a summer picnic without fear of it smashing or leaking.
You don't just have to stick to the original flavor
The original Hellmann's mayonnaise might be a non-negotiable addition to your fridge, but of course, this isn't the only flavor the brand offers. Over the years, Hellmann's has expanded its lineup to cater to a variety of tastes, offering an impressive selection of flavored mayos and other variations.
If you prefer mayo with a bit of a kick, there's Hellmann's spicy mayonnaise, which combines creamy mayo with a hint of chili for a slightly bolder flavor. For garlic lovers, the Italian herb and garlic mayo offers a rich and aromatic take on the original, perfect for sandwiches or dipping pizza crusts into. Hellmann's has even ventured into more unique flavors, such as chipotle, as well as a chili-lime combo — perfect for those looking to try something new.
In addition to this assortment of flavor options, Hellmann's product lineup also includes a "light mayonnaise", which delivers the same creamy taste with fewer calories and fat, as well as a "canola cholesterol-free" option, suited to those being mindful of their cholesterol levels. On the other hand, its "olive oil mayonnaise" offers a richer, Mediterranean-inspired flavor, while the organic variety keeps things pesticide-free. And mayonnaise isn't the only product that Hellmann's offers, either. It also has a selection of sauces, that can be used as spreads or marinades, with flavors including sesame ginger, cilantro lime, jalapeno ranch, and creamy chili honey.
There's meaning behind that real claim
The word "real" prominently displayed on every jar of Hellmann's might seem like a marketing ploy. But, it's actually a carefully chosen statement that does have some genuine meaning behind it. That stamp of authenticity reflects the brand's long-standing dedication to quality, earned through its use of a particular set of simple, recognizable ingredients in the recipe. Hellmann's "real" mayonnaise is actually made with just ten ingredients, including egg yolks, oil, and vinegar. The brand prides itself on ensuring that these ingredients are of the highest quality, with everything sustainably sourced, and all eggs one hundred percent cage-free.
You may also have noticed that Hellmann's never shortens the term "mayonnaise" to "mayo" on its original recipe labels, and this is for good reason. According to the FDA, "mayonnaise" can't just be used as a general descriptor. In fact, anything labeled in such a way must contain three vital ingredients — egg yolk, vegetable oil, and something acidic (such as vinegar or lemon juice). The oil must make up at least 65% of the product by weight, while the acid should meet the 2.5% requirement. Any product that doesn't meet these standards can't legally be called mayonnaise, which is why you often see bottles and jars labeled "mayo" or something else entirely. So, while the "real" addition isn't entirely necessary for Hellmann's products, it's further highlighting the brand's true mayonnaise status to the consumer.
The company has been sold multiple times
Over the years, as it grew from a local New York deli product to a globally recognized brand, the ownership of Hellmann's has changed hands several times. Richard Hellmann initially trademarked and expanded the business himself in the early 20th century, but by 1927, he'd sold the company to Postum Cereal Company, which would later become General Foods.
Under General Foods, Hellmann's saw rapid growth as the brand expanded distribution across the United States. And it didn't stop there. In 1932, Best Foods (a California-based company that sold a similar mayonnaise under its own name) acquired Hellmann's. Despite being competitors initially, the two brands merged their operations. This acquisition created one of the largest condiment companies in the country, but Hellmann's and Best Foods decided to retain separate brand names for their mayonnaise product, to cater to their respective Eastern and Western US audiences. Fast forward to the 1970s, and Hellmann's mayonnaise was being sold across Europe and South America. In the year 2000, the brand (along with Best Foods) was acquired by Unilever, which still holds ownership today.
It helped to introduce the chocolate mayonnaise cake to the world
While many ingredients can elevate a homemade chocolate cake, mayonnaise isn't usually top of the list. But, some recipes do in fact feature mayo as a vital component of the cake batter, and it kind of makes sense. With its creamy consistency and high fat content, mayonnaise can be used as a substitute for eggs and butter, serving as a binding agent and providing moisture to create a rich and tender bake. And, the popularization of this innovative substitute can be largely attributed to Hellmann's.
Though the chocolate mayonnaise cake recipe can be traced back to earlier in the 20th century, it was in 1937 that it really took off. This is when Best Foods (owner of Hellmann's at the time) published a chocolate mayonnaise cake recipe in a booklet titled "Cakes and Cookies With Personality: Exciting New Recipes for Cakes, Cookies, and Frostings." The recipe was written by the wife of a Hellmann's salesman, and as well as helping to boost Hellmann's sales, the choc-mayo concept gained a lot of interest, with similar cake recipes popping up in multiple other publications.
Thanks to Hellmann's, the chocolate mayonnaise cake remained a favorite. In the 1960s, Hellmann's jars even had the recipe printed on the back, while advertisements in newspapers and magazines further highlighted how this humble condiment could transform a home-baked cake. So, if you've never tried it, you might be missing out on one of Hellmann's most delicious legacies!
The brand is big on sustainable packaging and reducing food waste
From a quick browse on its website, you'll soon discover that Hellmann's is committed to tackling some important issues, like food waste and sustainability. In recent years, the brand has launched several initiatives to reduce waste at both the production and consumer levels, working to make its packaging more eco-friendly.
One of Hellmann's most notable campaigns focuses on reducing food waste at home. Its "Make Taste, Not Waste" initiative encourages consumers to get creative with their leftovers and avoid throwing away food that's still perfectly edible. By sharing recipes, partnering with foodie creators, and even developing a food waste app, Hellmann's has provided valuable resources that help people transform odds and ends in their fridges into delicious meals, with mayonnaise often playing a starring role.
On the packaging front, Hellmann's has committed to using 100% recycled plastic for its mayonnaise jars and squeezy bottles. This shift is part of a broader effort by its parent company, Unilever, to reduce plastic waste and ensure all packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025. Additionally, the brand is working to improve its social and environmental impact by sourcing sustainable ingredients and helping soy farmers mitigate soil erosion while boosting crop yield.
Apparently, you can put it in your coffee
While mayonnaise in coffee might sound like a well-crafted April Fools prank, it's a real trend that has sparked plenty of debates. And yep, you guessed it — Hellmann's was responsible for much of this controversy. In a 2021 tweet, the brand boldly suggested adding Hellmann's mayonnaise to a cup of coffee. This was likely inspired by a TikTok video of Will Levis (quarterback for the Tennessee Titans) adding a generous squeeze of mayo to his coffee mug, which was posted just days before. Hellmann's tweet immediately went viral, sending many fans into a frenzy of disgust and intrigue.
So, can this unconventional addition actually work? In theory, with its creamy texture, mayo could add richness to coffee in a slightly more intense way than milk or creamer. After all, adding butter or even ghee to coffee isn't completely unheard of. After Hellmann's made its controversial proposition, people of course began experimenting. While some marveled at the result, others firmly rejected the idea. One tweet even featured an image of a rather unappetizing mugful, where the mayonnaise has seemingly separated and formed a congealed layer at the top.
Despite this, Hellmann's clearly still maintains that the pairing can work since its website currently features a "mayo mocha latte" recipe. Here, the brand recommends whisking the mayo with some chocolate syrup and espresso shots before topping it with frothed milk. Another recipe suggests making mayo-enhanced eggnog by blending it with milk, cream, alcohol, and spices.
There's a vegan-friendly version, too
For years, mayonnaise was off the table for vegans, as its core component of eggs meant it wasn't free of animal products. But Hellmann's changed the game in 2016 when it launched its first vegan-friendly mayonnaise, giving those following a plant-based diet a chance to enjoy the creamy texture and tangy taste the brand is known for.
Hellmann's vegan mayo is made without eggs, replacing them with a carefully selected modified food starch, made with potato and corn. This helps to thicken and bind the mayonnaise, much like egg would, to replicate the consistency of the traditional version. The reviews from plant-based consumers have been overwhelmingly positive, with most deeming it an excellent substitute for the "real thing."
As well as being suitable for vegans, this mayo alternative is also free of any artificial flavors, cholesterol, and gluten. And while it's currently available in the original flavor only, you could absolutely enhance it with your own delicious add-ins, such as minced garlic, herbs, spices, or lemon juice.
In some areas, it's known as Best Foods
Depending on where you live, you might know Hellmann's by a completely different name — Best Foods. When Best Foods acquired Hellmann's in 1932, both brands were thriving on opposite coasts. Hellmann's dominated the East Coast, while Best Foods was the favorite out West. Rather than rebranding one or the other, the company decided to keep both names to preserve customer loyalty in both regions.
Even today, this distinction remains, with Hellmann's being sold primarily east of the Rocky Mountains and Best Foods dominating the western states. Despite the difference in branding, the two products are essentially identical, using the same recipe and delivering the same creamy taste. The only variation is the label on the jar or bottle, and, for some loyal fans, perhaps the nostalgia tied to their preferred name. Despite this, over half of the people participating in a Huffington Post blind-taste test claimed they could detect distinct differences in flavor and texture between the two variants when sampling them side by side. We can't be exactly sure of the reasoning behind this, but one theory is that different ingredient ratios or formulation methods are being used in different areas.
Not all Hellmann's varieties need refrigerating
It's widely assumed that once opened, all mayonnaise belongs in the fridge. While this is correct in some cases, it doesn't apply to every single Hellmann's mayonnaise product. Yes, the classic jars of Hellmann's real mayonnaise should be stored in the fridge to maintain freshness and quality, but when packaged in the popular squeeze bottle, it can be kept at room temperature. The squeezy shelf-stable option is particularly popular in the restaurant industry, where opened bottles can be left out on tables for diners to use at their leisure. The single-serve packets of Hellmann's also often found in restaurants and cafes can be stored ambiently, too. These can serve as a practical solution if you're packing a picnic or lunch for a trip and don't have access to a cooler.
Do note, however, that refrigeration is still crucial for many Hellmann's products once they've been opened. To ensure that your mayo doesn't spoil and end up going to waste, always check the packaging for your specific product's storage instructions.