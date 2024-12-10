The Store-Bought Condiments Celebrity Chefs Swear By

When you spend as much time in the kitchen as a professional chef, you learn a little something about when to cut corners. A great chef can make any classic condiment from scratch, but they also know when they don't have to. Preparing everything by hand in their restaurants is one thing, but when at home, there are plenty of pre-packaged goods that meet their high standards.

Culinary professionals are known for their techniques and sophisticated creations, but they also enjoy old favorites. Every chef has a "must" in their kitchen, and thankfully for us, they can be purchased. Whether an imported European mustard or artisanal maple syrup, these condiments are the secret to some of the most respected culinary creations. It's not just about knocking some hours off prep time, but sometimes others simply do it best. We don't always have the highest quality ingredients within reach, and there's no shame in sourcing from those that do.