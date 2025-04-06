13 Absolute Best Egg Substitutes For Boxed Cake Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a baker, there's one ingredient I always keep in my pantry: boxed cake mix. While some might say it's a cop-out for homemade cake, I've found that I can creatively use the mix for so many different things — including making an easy and comparatively less time-consuming birthday cake or batch of cupcakes.

Most boxed cake mixes will call for a few simple and relatively inexpensive additions: oil, water, and — uh oh — eggs. If you've gone to a grocery store in early 2025, you can probably understand my weariness of this ingredient. A dramatic increase in egg prices, the result of avian influenza outbreaks, has caused many consumers to seek cheaper alternatives to this household staple. Egg substitutes are something I'm all too familiar with, as I've been a plant-based baker for nearly seven years now. So, it would appear that my years of kitchen tinkering has (finally) paid off — at least for you, dear reader.

If you're looking for plant-based egg alternatives for your next boxed cake mix, I have you covered. These are some of my top recommendations for substitutes, as well as some important things to keep in mind as you're adding them to your next box of cake mix.