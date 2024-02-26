Silken Tofu Is The Unexpected Ingredient You Can Swap For Eggs

Aside from being the classic breakfast item that boosts your protein intake, the mighty egg is used in a variety of dishes as an emulsifier, thickener, and more. If you're out of eggs, or you're making the switch to a vegan or plant-based diet, silken tofu works as a replacement for eggs.

In both cooking and baking, eggs provide moisture and structure, bind ingredients together, work as a leavening agent, and enrich food with color and flavor. What can't they do? With so many roles, it's hard to imagine anything being able to replace them, but silken tofu can do almost anything eggs can do. As the softest kind of tofu, the silken type has a high water content and is extremely smooth, hence the name. When making vegan desserts or baked goods, silken tofu creates the moisture needed and thickens the batter.

It also makes desserts richer, but it's important to follow the proper ratio, otherwise the results will feel more heavy than rich. When making the swap, one egg amounts to ¼ cup of tofu. For blended or pureed tofu, one egg will be equal to 60 grams. Silken tofu isn't always pressed since it tends to crumble from the weight. With baking, however, it's important to remove as much water as you can so it doesn't thin out your batter too much.