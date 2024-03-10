Vegan Avocado Brownies Recipe

Brownies have earned their status as a classic treat due to their irresistibly rich and fudgy texture and chocolaty flavor. Perfect for just about any occasion, prepping a batch of brownies is an easy way to satisfy most everyone. For those living a vegan lifestyle, however, this can be tricky — but by swapping out the eggs for creamy avocados and using dairy-free chocolate chips, you'll end up with a moist and decadent dessert that will fool anyone.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "It may seem strange to have avocados as a key ingredient here, but pairing them with chocolate makes them undetectable and perfect for those with an egg allergy or people who prefer eating plant-based. I also love to use avocados in a similar manner in vegan chocolate mousse." Now, get your avocados off toast duty and on dessert duty for these luscious brownies that come together in one mixing bowl with just five other ingredients.