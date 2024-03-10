Vegan Avocado Brownies Recipe
Brownies have earned their status as a classic treat due to their irresistibly rich and fudgy texture and chocolaty flavor. Perfect for just about any occasion, prepping a batch of brownies is an easy way to satisfy most everyone. For those living a vegan lifestyle, however, this can be tricky — but by swapping out the eggs for creamy avocados and using dairy-free chocolate chips, you'll end up with a moist and decadent dessert that will fool anyone.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "It may seem strange to have avocados as a key ingredient here, but pairing them with chocolate makes them undetectable and perfect for those with an egg allergy or people who prefer eating plant-based. I also love to use avocados in a similar manner in vegan chocolate mousse." Now, get your avocados off toast duty and on dessert duty for these luscious brownies that come together in one mixing bowl with just five other ingredients.
Gather the ingredients for vegan avocado brownies
To make this recipe, you'll only need 6 ingredients. "First, you'll want to pick avocados that are slightly soft, but not overly ripe. The stem of the avocado should pull out easily, and the inside should be green and bright with no black areas," Hahn explains. From there, check unsweetened cacao powder, coconut sugar, cinnamon, baking soda, and dairy-free chocolate chips off your shopping list.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Mash the avocados
Slice avocados in half, then scoop the flesh into a bowl and mash with a fork.
Step 3: Mix in the other brownie batter ingredients
Add cacao powder, coconut sugar, cinnamon, and baking soda and stir well to combine.
Step 4: Add chocolate chips
Fold in the chocolate chips.
Step 5: Transfer the batter to a pan, and bake
Pour mixture into a parchment-lined, 9x4-inch loaf pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Step 6: Cool the brownies
Remove brownies from the pan and allow to cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes.
Step 7: Serve
Once cool, cut and serve.
What other ingredients can I use in vegan avocado brownies?
Customizing these vegan avocado brownies is easy if you want to add a personal touch. To start, you can experiment with nutty additions, such as chopped walnuts, pecans, or almonds, to introduce a satisfying crunch. Just fold them into the batter along with the chocolate chips.
For the sweetness element, you can substitute brown sugar, maple syrup, agave nectar, or other types of sugar for the coconut sugar if you don't have that on hand. "I typically use coconut sugar in recipes that call for brown sugar because it is a little less processed and doesn't harden when stored. It also adds a slight caramel flavor that I think enhances many baked goods," Hahn explains.
You can also enhance the aroma of these brownies with extracts like vanilla, almond, or orange. Or, for a fresh citrus flavor, add lemon, lime, or orange zest right into the batter. Finally, fold in shredded coconut or coconut flakes for a tropical touch, or enhance the sweet chocolate flavor with a shot of brewed coffee in the batter or a pinch of flaky sea salt on top of the brownies.
Can I use cocoa powder instead of cacao powder for vegan avocado brownies?
Yes, you can use cocoa powder as a substitute for cacao powder in these vegan avocado brownies. While the terms "cacao" and "cocoa" are often used interchangeably, there are some differences between the two.
Cacao powder is made by cold-pressing unroasted cocoa beans, which helps retain more of the natural nutrients and antioxidants found in the beans, resulting in more health benefits. It has a more intense and raw chocolate flavor compared to cocoa powder. Cocoa powder, on the other hand, is made by roasting cocoa beans at a higher temperature. This roasting process can result in a slightly different flavor profile, with cocoa powder often having a milder taste compared to cacao powder.
Sugar is sometimes added to both cacao and cocoa powder, so just be sure to read labels closely to get the kind your prefer. "I like to use unsweetened cacao, but if you use sweetened cacao or cocoa, you may want to reduce the amount of coconut sugar in the recipe," Hahn advises.
|Calories per Serving
|194
|Total Fat
|11.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|2.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.9 g
|Total Sugars
|17.2 g
|Sodium
|97.0 mg
|Protein
|2.7 g