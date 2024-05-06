15 Types Of Tofu And How To Use Them

Let's be honest: If you still think that tofu is bland and boring, it's time to step up your culinary game. After all, it's the 2020s, and plant proteins are all the rage. By now, humanity has found so many different ways to add more flavor to tofu. But maybe the flavor (or lack thereof) isn't the problem — sometimes you're unintentionally setting yourself up for failure by choosing the wrong block for the job. Frankly, it's one of the biggest tofu mistakes you can make. That's why it is necessary to explore different varieties to see how you can properly match their qualities with their intended use.

Ready to dive deeper? If you're itching to find out the difference between yuba and dòufu pí, whip up inari sushi from scratch, figure out which tofu could pass for cheese in a police lineup, and never suffer through a dry tofu scramble again, you're in the right place. Whether you're a new vegan or a curious plant-forward eater, let's explore the wide world of tofu together, leaving no block unturned.