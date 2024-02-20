What Is Freeze-Dried Tofu And How Do You Use It?

Tofu is about 80% water, so freezing and then allowing it to thaw extracts the water entirely, leaving a sponge-like network of protein and other solids. Texturally, it becomes sponge-like and highly absorbent soaking, even more so than fresh tofu.

On Mount Koya, ½-inch-thick slabs of tofu would be rung out between bamboo mats and, later, left in the snow overnight and through the next day, out of reach of any sunlight. After 8 hours of exposure, the tofu slabs had turned into hefty frozen bricks, which were then placed on purpose-built shelves and left to the winter elements for one to three weeks before being thawed in warm water. The tofu was then dried via a charcoal brazier until light brown and crispy. Almost eight hundred years after the monastic Koya-Tofu or Koya-Dofu freeze-dried tofu, during the Momoyama period (1573-1603), another form of freeze-dried tofu appeared. This form, known as Shimi-Tofu was created by hanging a straw necklace-like string of tofu outside in the elements where it would freeze in the winter and dry out in the sunlight.

In contemporary Japan, there's an umbrella term that encompasses both types of freeze-dried tofu — Kori-Tofu — and, for the Nagano Prefecture, it's something of a specialty. Unsurprisingly, however, the traditional preparation method, which was far too tightly intertwined with the seasons to lend itself to commercial-scale manufacture, has mostly given way to manufacture by artificial freezing, tunnel dryers, calcium chloride, and ammonia.