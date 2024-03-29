The Best Type Of Tofu That Holds Up In The Air Fryer

Tofu's texture is just as versatile as its flavor, with ultra-soft silken tofu dissolving into a creamy sauce or soup thickener, while firmer varieties can crumble into tofu scrambles or serve as chewy stir-fry proteins. Air fryer tofu is the latest revelation to show off and extend tofu's versatile texture by instilling a shatteringly crispy exterior to contrast a meaty, tender interior. The best type of tofu to achieve this delectable contrast in the air fryer is extra-firm tofu.

An air fryer is essentially a smaller, more intense convection oven that uses intense dry, hot air to blast any ingredients you place in their compact fryer baskets. The result is as crunchy an exterior and tender interior as deep-fried foods minus the heavy oil saturation, hence the name, air fryer. While it may not be as agitative a cooking method as sauteing or deep frying, extra-firm tofu is guaranteed to hold up to an air fryer's fiery hot blast while still maintaining a juicy, tender interior. It'll also hold its shape after being pressed, marinated, sliced, and coated in flour or cornstarch, not to mention tossed into a glaze or saute dish post-air-fry. Softer tofu is harder to dry out and press, so it won't as easily absorb flavors or oils as it cooks. Furthermore, if it's too soft to hold its shape as you cut it into squares, nuggets, or even larger steaks, soft tofu will certainly fall apart when you try to flip it in the air fryer.