Make Cake Ridiculously Moist With One Chef's Secret Weapon

It can sometimes seem like the incredibly moist and tender cakes you get from professional bakeries are impossible to recreate at home, but there is a secret weapon you can use to even the playing field. The reality is that while part of pro-bakers' success is knowledge and skill, bakeries and professional kitchens also get to use a lot of tools and ingredients home cooks don't normally see.

Chefs were using sous-vide to make perfect steaks long before the tech was available at home. Jealous of the perfect bread structure at your local artisan bakery? Those bakers may be using diastatic malt powder to get that perfect bread rise. And pros making pies and cakes have their own special helper, a little white powder called Instant ClearJel.

We were tipped off to Instant ClearJel when talking to Keiry Palma, a pastry and baking chef and instructor, about unexpected ingredients for keeping your cake moist. While Instant ClearJel is a gelatin substitute that can be used to thicken things like pie filling and jams, Palma told us it also creates a great structure when added to cakes and helps batter retain moisture better. That moisture stays trapped in the cake even after the batter cooks, and your cakes will hold onto it better for days in storage. This means a perfectly tender and soft texture that feels truly professional, all from one simple addition to your recipe. So what is this stuff?