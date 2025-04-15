The Unlikely Ingredient That Takes Carrot Cake To The Next Level

Cottage cheese is a bit of a controversial ingredient — high fives for those who also find joy in the humble cottage cheese and fruit bowl — but as a part of a cake sponge, it is putting in the hard work. To see just how much of an impact the cottage cheese had on both the texture and flavor, we made two versions to compare and contrast — one with cottage cheese, and a more classic, cottage cheese-less recipe. And just for fun, we made them muffin style.

In a classic carrot cake (or one with just a simple twist, like our orangey carrot cake or our mini carrot cupcakes), the ingredient that the cake relies on for a soft, tender crumb is vegetable oil. In this version, however, it's the cottage cheese that does this, leaving out the vegetable oil entirely. The result? A carrot cake with a moist sponge and tender crumb, that despite the addition of white chocolate chips and chopped nuts, still manages to be light and fluffy.

But how does it taste? In a word, balanced. While a traditional carrot cake is quite sweet, making one with cottage cheese and fewer sugary elements, lets the natural sweetness of the carrots and the cottage cheese infuse into the sponge. There are ways to add extra sweetness back in, however. We used white chocolate chips, a brown sugar streusel topping, and white chocolate drizzle to add that hard-to-resist sweet desserty element. It's this not-too-sweet but rather more balanced combination of a little sweet with some delightful crunch that has this cottage-cheesey carrot cake pulling double duty, making it as enjoyable as a dessert or afternoon snack as it is a quick breakfast bite.