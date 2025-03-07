6 Toppings To Try On Cottage Cheese For A Perfect Pick-Me-Up Snack

Cottage cheese might be polarizing among foodies, but it is nonetheless a highly nutritious food. Rich in nutrients including vitamin B12, protein, and calcium, among others, it's a must-have for a quick and healthy bite. There are a number of cottage cheese brands made with high-quality ingredients, meaning you can choose your favorite to add to your regular meal rotation.

In addition to the many ways to use cottage cheese in your cooking, either as an ingredient swap or upgrade, when you want it as a simple treat, you can easily grab a spoonful or more straight from the tub. Picking a few clever additions like canned fruit, salsa, veggies, spicy seasonings, extra proteins, or even a little bit of crunchy goodness will turn your cottage cheese from basic to brilliant.

The great thing about cottage cheese is its mildness, which gives way to an unlimited amount of possibilities for customizing it to your liking. Aside from the obvious dairy taste and curd texture, it's still a mostly neutral protein-rich dish that you can enhance with sweet, savory, sour, or umami choices. With so many ingredients to elevate store-bought cottage cheese, you can start by determining your ideal flavor profile and go from there. Here are six topping ideas.