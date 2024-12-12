11 Cottage Cheese Brands With The Highest Quality Ingredients

Cottage cheese is a low-fat, high-protein dairy product that has seen a recent surge in consumption thanks to its nutritional profile, satiety level, and versatility. It's traditionally found in the cheese section of the grocery store where tubs of it line the shelves. When it comes to choosing quality cottage cheese, there are a few things to consider as you're standing in the dairy aisle trying to determine the good from the bad.

It all begins with the cows and the land. Cows that graze on healthy land produce quality milk, which creates quality cottage cheese. The simple cheese making process starts with letting milk curdle. Typically, an acid like vinegar or live cultures are added to milk in order to promote fermenting. Curds form — lumps of milk solids — and separate from the whey, which is the leftover milk. Curds are drained, cut into small or large pieces, rinsed, and lightly salted. It's the curds that give cottage cheese its distinct look. Cream is then added to the curds to keep them moist — a method called dressing. The end result is a slightly sweet, tangy taste, reminiscent of a mild yogurt.

We looked into various cottage cheese brands to find those that feature high quality ingredients. We chose brands with the fewest ingredients and those that source from farms that care. A good cultured dairy product should have curds that are somewhat dry to give them texture and bite, but not too firm that they're hard bits of cheese. The dressing should enhance the curds, not drown them or make them mushy.

