The Best Boxed Chocolate Cake Mix, According To Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We love the convenience of boxed cake mix, but at times, it seems like nothing can beat a homemade treat. Store-bought desserts lack the taste and quality of a made-from-scratch cake ... or so we thought. Duncan Hines' Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix completely raised our expectations of what we've come to anticipate from a store-bought mix. Ready-made mixes have a reputation for being artificial tasting, overly sweet, coarse, and generally of poor quality.

While we've definitely been disappointed with a number of them in the past, the Dark Chocolate Fudge flavor from Duncan Hines doesn't fall into such a category, taking the top spot in our ranking of boxed chocolate cake mixes. The texture of the cake stands out the most, with its silky feel deserving of the "fudge" in its name. The cake is rich and moist, without being overly dense. It rises pretty well, and has a great crust that contrasts the fluffy crumb.

Best of all, the flavor is pretty incredible for a boxed cake mix that's less than $2. It has that classic dark chocolate depth and it isn't too sweet, so you can dress it up with whatever frosting, ganache, or sprinkles you please without the treat coming off as overly saccharine. The product has a 4.7 star rating out of 5 on Amazon, with customers praising the taste of the cake, as well as its versatility.