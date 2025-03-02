Make An Extra-Moist Cake With One Tofu Variety
Let's just state a fact here: Dry cakes are the worst. Sometimes they can be slightly masked by deep layers of frosting or filling, but most of the time, there's just no hiding all that disappointing crumb. Bakers are always on the hunt for tips and tricks to avoid the issue, and there's no shortage of advice out there. However, there is one unexpected ingredient you can utilize to make an ultra-moist cake: tofu. There are several varieties of tofu available in the U.S., and these range from extra-firm to soft. While the firm options work well for crispy, savory dishes like General Tso's tofu or fiery sriracha tofu, you'll want to reach for the soft, silken kind for baking.
Silken tofu is often used in place of eggs to make scrambled tofu, fried rice, and other plant-based dishes. It also works well as a binding agent and can create rich, moist baked goods, like delectable fudgy brownies, blondies, or even cakes. It works the same way as a mashed banana or applesauce in an egg-free recipe but without adding any extra flavor. To make the substitute, all you need to do is swap a ¼ cup of blended silken tofu for each egg. However, there are a few things to consider when preparing your mix.
How to prepare tofu for baking
You'll need to blend the tofu in a blender or food processor before adding it to the cake mixture. Otherwise, you'll have lumps of tofu in your cake, and no one wants that. You don't have to press the tofu before you blend it. Just cut it up, toss it in, and puree until it's the texture of custard. You can even pour the liquid from the package right into the blender if you want.
After you've finished, add the blended tofu to your other wet ingredients and carry on as usual. The last point to mention is that the texture of tofu can add mass and weight to baked goods, so it's not ideal when an airy texture is a must. Instead, think rich chocolate layer cake or decadent mousse cake if you're feeling fancy. The world really is your plant-based oyster.