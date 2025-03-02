Make An Extra-Moist Cake With One Tofu Variety

Let's just state a fact here: Dry cakes are the worst. Sometimes they can be slightly masked by deep layers of frosting or filling, but most of the time, there's just no hiding all that disappointing crumb. Bakers are always on the hunt for tips and tricks to avoid the issue, and there's no shortage of advice out there. However, there is one unexpected ingredient you can utilize to make an ultra-moist cake: tofu. There are several varieties of tofu available in the U.S., and these range from extra-firm to soft. While the firm options work well for crispy, savory dishes like General Tso's tofu or fiery sriracha tofu, you'll want to reach for the soft, silken kind for baking.

Silken tofu is often used in place of eggs to make scrambled tofu, fried rice, and other plant-based dishes. It also works well as a binding agent and can create rich, moist baked goods, like delectable fudgy brownies, blondies, or even cakes. It works the same way as a mashed banana or applesauce in an egg-free recipe but without adding any extra flavor. To make the substitute, all you need to do is swap a ¼ cup of blended silken tofu for each egg. However, there are a few things to consider when preparing your mix.