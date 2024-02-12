Fiery Sriracha Tofu Recipe

This sriracha tofu is a great meal prep dish. You can do this in a couple of ways. If you want to do steps 2 and 3 ahead of time, the marinated tofu will last fine all week in a resealable bag in the fridge. Having this step done will make it easy to complete the meal later in the week.

If you would rather make the full recipe, that works, too. Just store the tofu in an airtight container in the fridge, and when you are ready to eat, you can just reheat it in the microwave, in the oven, or on the stove. Since the tofu will soak up some of the sauce while it is being stored in the fridge, you can double the sauce recipe so that you have extra sauce for serving. If you want to have the fiery tofu for a couple of meals, it is an easy recipe to double and will last well over a week so that there is no huge rush to finish it off.