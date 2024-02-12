Fiery Sriracha Tofu Recipe
Tofu has been a staple in Asian cuisines for centuries and has been gaining popularity worldwide for several reasons — changing consumer perception, dietary trends, and a growing awareness of health and sustainability among them. This fiery sriracha tofu is a dish that packs a punch with bold flavors and transforms a 16-ounce package of super firm tofu into a saucy sensation. Don't let the word "fiery" scare you — you can dial the heat up or down based on how much sriracha you add.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love this recipe because the tofu absorbs the rich flavors of the sauce, creating a satisfyingly flavorful ensemble. Serve it over a bed of rice, add some vegetables, and you have an easy and delicious meal." Once you learn how to make a batch of this delicious tofu in 45 minutes, you'll have yet another reason to love tofu.
Gather the ingredients for the fiery sriracha tofu recipe
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some super firm tofu and garlic. If you can't find super firm tofu, choose extra firm and use a tofu press to drain out the water. "I like to top the tofu with chopped scallions, so grab some of those, also, if you want a pop of green on your finished dish," Hahn says.
Some of the remaining ingredients you may already have in your pantry. Look for avocado oil, soy sauce, sriracha, sesame oil, coconut sugar, corn starch, and sriracha powder. "If you want to keep the heat to a minimum, you can reduce or omit the sriracha in the sauce. There are several variations of sriracha powder or seasoning. I'm using one that is a blend of several spices and is a nice flavoring to add to the finished tofu," Hahn shares.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cube the tofu
Cube the tofu.
Step 3: Season the tofu
Place the tofu in a resealable bag with the avocado oil and 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Shake the bag to coat the pieces.
Step 4: Bake the tofu
Spread the tofu in a single layer on a large baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes, stirring halfway.
Step 5: Make the sauce
Meanwhile, in a small pot, combine the remaining soy sauce, sriracha sauce, sesame oil, crushed garlic, and coconut sugar. Bring the heat to medium for 3 minutes.
Step 6: Make a slurry
While the sauce heats, whisk together the corn starch with ¼ cup of water in a small bowl.
Step 7: Add the slurry to the sauce
Pour the corn starch slurry into the pot and cook on medium-low for 10 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened.
Step 8: Add the sauce and tofu to a pan
Once thickened, add the sauce to a large frying pan and add the cooked tofu. Let simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 9: Add sriracha powder
Shake on some sriracha powder after cooking.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Serve, garnished with scallions and sesame seeds and with rice on the side, if desired.
Can I make the fiery sriracha tofu ahead of time?
This sriracha tofu is a great meal prep dish. You can do this in a couple of ways. If you want to do steps 2 and 3 ahead of time, the marinated tofu will last fine all week in a resealable bag in the fridge. Having this step done will make it easy to complete the meal later in the week.
If you would rather make the full recipe, that works, too. Just store the tofu in an airtight container in the fridge, and when you are ready to eat, you can just reheat it in the microwave, in the oven, or on the stove. Since the tofu will soak up some of the sauce while it is being stored in the fridge, you can double the sauce recipe so that you have extra sauce for serving. If you want to have the fiery tofu for a couple of meals, it is an easy recipe to double and will last well over a week so that there is no huge rush to finish it off.
What can I pair with the fiery sriracha tofu?
Serve the tofu over a bed of steamed white or brown rice. The rice will complement the spicy flavors of the sriracha sauce. Other grains work well, too, such as quinoa, farro, or couscous. Or, opt for noodles to pair with the tofu. Ramen noodles, rice noodles, or soba noodles go great with the sriracha tofu. "I usually have some type of grain cooked and ready to use in the fridge to pair with the tofu, making for a quick meal," Hahn says.
Adding some vegetables to the rice or noodles will make the tofu a complete meal and round out the flavors. Add a side of stir-fried or steamed vegetables, such as broccoli, bok choy, bell peppers, or snap peas. Prepare a refreshing Asian-inspired slaw with cabbage, carrots, and a zesty dressing. The crispiness of the slaw will contrast nicely with the spicy tofu. Or, create a simple avocado salad with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a lime dressing to add a cool and creamy element.
- 1 (16-ounce) package super firm tofu
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons soy sauce, divided
- 3 tablespoons sriracha sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 3 tablespoons coconut sugar
- 2 tablespoons corn starch
- ½ teaspoon sriracha powder
- Chopped scallions
- Sesame seeds
- Cooked rice
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Cube the tofu.
- Place the tofu in a resealable plastic bag with the avocado oil and 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Shake the bag to coat the pieces.
- Spread the tofu in a single layer on a large baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes, stirring halfway.
- Meanwhile, in a small pot, combine the remaining soy sauce, sriracha sauce, sesame oil, crushed garlic, and coconut sugar. Bring the heat to medium for 3 minutes.
- While the sauce heats, whisk together the corn starch with ¼ cup of water in a small bowl.
- Pour the corn starch slurry into the pot and cook on medium-low for 10 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened.
- Once thickened, add the sauce to a large frying pan and add the cooked tofu. Let simmer for 10 minutes.
- Shake on some sriracha powder after cooking.
- Serve, garnished with scallions and sesame seeds and with rice on the side, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|581
|Total Fat
|34.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.8 g
|Total Sugars
|18.5 g
|Sodium
|3,272.5 mg
|Protein
|43.6 g