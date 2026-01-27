What Is 'Grandma-Core' Dining? The Nostalgic Trend Hitting Restaurants In 2026

Foodies, have you heard of 'grandma-core dining' or 'nonna-stalgia' yet? Well, according to Yelp's 2026 top 100 U.S. restaurants report, grandma-core is one of the hot new food trends you can expect to see in 2026. This particular trend entails restaurants embracing nostalgia and comfort. That means you, as the diner, would experience old-fashioned and traditional recipes, often made with simpler ingredients. You'll find these homey meals served in a cozy, whimsical setting. Perhaps you'll also find yourself eating off mismatched plates and serveware. As it turns out, grandma and her vintage aesthetics are making a comeback.

But why now, you ask? As Yelp reports, "...this cozy trend encourages diners to step out of their fast-paced lives..." So, when you dine out this year, expect to think of grandma and feel comforted. After years of tech-driven dining experiences, fast-casual culture, and on-the-go meals, it appears folks now are craving deeper emotional connections with food and dining experiences.

If you're excited to forgo your usual tech-driven or fast-casual dining spots, or the fancy restaurants with minuscule portions where you empty your wallets but still come out hungry, check out restaurants featuring the grandma-core trend. suggests visiting Carmelina's in Boston or Pepp and Dolores in Cincinnati. Both spots made it on Yelp's 2026 top 100 U.S. restaurants list.