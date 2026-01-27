What Is 'Grandma-Core' Dining? The Nostalgic Trend Hitting Restaurants In 2026
Foodies, have you heard of 'grandma-core dining' or 'nonna-stalgia' yet? Well, according to Yelp's 2026 top 100 U.S. restaurants report, grandma-core is one of the hot new food trends you can expect to see in 2026. This particular trend entails restaurants embracing nostalgia and comfort. That means you, as the diner, would experience old-fashioned and traditional recipes, often made with simpler ingredients. You'll find these homey meals served in a cozy, whimsical setting. Perhaps you'll also find yourself eating off mismatched plates and serveware. As it turns out, grandma and her vintage aesthetics are making a comeback.
But why now, you ask? As Yelp reports, "...this cozy trend encourages diners to step out of their fast-paced lives..." So, when you dine out this year, expect to think of grandma and feel comforted. After years of tech-driven dining experiences, fast-casual culture, and on-the-go meals, it appears folks now are craving deeper emotional connections with food and dining experiences.
If you're excited to forgo your usual tech-driven or fast-casual dining spots, or the fancy restaurants with minuscule portions where you empty your wallets but still come out hungry, check out restaurants featuring the grandma-core trend. suggests visiting Carmelina's in Boston or Pepp and Dolores in Cincinnati. Both spots made it on Yelp's 2026 top 100 U.S. restaurants list.
Grandma-core is a comforting trend to stay
If you're in Manhattan, check out . Real grandmothers work in the kitchen and like pasta primavera. The menu is always rotating, so be sure to check the restaurant's website before you reserve your spot.
So what exactly do grandma-core meals actually taste like? Well, you can to be filled with soul-warming and deeply comforting dishes that feel like they came straight from someone's family recipe box. These dishes are likely slow-cooked and perfect for sharing, like you're dining at home with family. You'll also likely see recipes labeled as "house," "family-style," or "nonna's."
It turns out that the grandma-core trend isn't just showing up in restaurants. In fact, it has been quietly reshaping how people cook and eat at home and how they decorate their spaces, too. Last year, Tasting Table uncovered the 17 must-haves for you to style a warm and cozy 'grandma kitchen.' Floral patterns, vintage cookware, and handwritten recipes are all part of the aesthetic. Grandma-core is all about creating comfort in our everyday busy lives, whether at home or when we're dining out.