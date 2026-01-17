10 Food Trends You Can Expect To See In 2026

Finally, what we've all been wanting is happening; we're getting smaller food portions at restaurants in 2026. Well, at least we hope so. According to a 2025 report by the National Restaurant Association, 73% of all adults say they'd prefer smaller portions at lower prices across various types of restaurants, with the percentage skewing even higher among younger generations. We feel like this could be a win for everyone in a country known for its enormous restaurant servings, especially considering rising food costs and an increase in health consciousness.

Smaller portions can keep menu prices down, which is great news for shrinking customer budgets. Of course, it could seem like a shrinkflation scam; however, there are certainly advantages. Not only does the customer pay less and not overindulge or have to cut their night short to take leftover food home, but the restaurant also attracts more customers with its lower menu prices. Plus, with 12% of Americans having used weight-loss drugs that shrink their appetites (per Rand), people are eating smaller amounts.

Olive Garden already gave this idea a try in 2025 with an option of a lighter or regular portion size for seven of its existing menu items, with good results. Done this way, customers can get the portion they want without feeling cheated. According to CNN, customers are now rating the chain 15% higher for affordability than they did previously.