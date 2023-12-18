Malaysia's National Dish, Nasi Lemak, Makes For A Hearty Breakfast

In Malaysia, breakfast food is a medley of vibrant flavors, textures, and cuisines. It's best enjoyed in kopitiams — vibrant coffee houses serving sweet treats like kaya butter toast, caffeinating beverages, and, most iconically, nasi lemak. The national dish of Malaysia, this delicious food consists of fragrant coconut rice topped with a medley of fresh and prepared ingredients, such as anchovies, sambal, cucumbers and more. Wrapped or plated on a banana leaf, it's the country's go-to breakfast, available ubiquitously at an accessible price throughout the day.

A testament to the nation's incredibly storied, multi-ethnic cuisine, nasi lemak has risen in popularity, especially abroad. Chefs are offering new, updated takes, and traditional establishments still provide dependable interpretations. And best of all, it's wondrously malleable, easily sopping up a delicious beef rendang or piece of fried chicken. After an initial sampling, the buzz is easy to understand — it's a national favorite for good reason.