Super Tender Beef Rendang Recipe

There are a number of different styles of curry from all different parts of the world, and while curries from the Indian sub-continent may be some of the most well-known, the Indonesian island of Sumatra is home to a very notable type of curry: rendang. A rich, flavorful dish that is made with meat, coconut, and a variety of aromatic spices, it is traditionally cooked over a long period of time until the meat is incredibly tender and the sauce has reduced right down, resulting in a much drier dish than other forms of curry.

While this recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes a long time, it doesn't take a lot of work. The assembly is relatively quick, and the dish does the hard work itself as it simmers away on the stovetop. Thanks to the long stewing time, the beef ends up super soft and juicy, and the flavors of the spices and the coconut become really concentrated and rich as the liquid evaporates.

Conventionally a rendang is quite spicy, but the recipe can be easily adapted if you're catering for those who prefer a milder dish. It goes perfectly with simple sides such as rice and fresh veggies to add brightness and crunch to the meal. Read on to find out how you can make this super tender beef rendang for yourself.