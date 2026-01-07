The US Food Pyramid Is Back, And It Looks Very Different

For years, the food pyramid was the example of healthy eating that everyone in America was given, and now, more than a decade after it was discarded in favor of simpler recommendations, it's set for a return. The federal government had long tried to give Americans healthy eating advice, dating back to the "food wheel" of seven essential food groups in World War II, but the food pyramid was probably the most iconic. Introduced in 1992, it emphasized the most important food groups at the bottom, which at the time were grains like bread and rice, with smaller recommended portions for groups farther up the pyramid.

However, the food pyramid was criticized for being overly vague and confusing, and was eventually replaced by MyPlate in 2011, which instead visualized the ratio of how each food group should contribute to your diet in the form of portions on a plate. That has seemingly now been dismissed as ineffective as well, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has brought back the pyramid, but in an inverted form.

The pyramid is now upside down, with the large base on top, and features a new emphasis on high-protein eating and whole-fat dairy, in addition to the older focus on fresh fruits and vegetables. Available on the new government website RealFood.gov, it also no longer separates the groups into distinct sections, instead featuring a jumble of food drawings representing three different categories of nutrition, with whole grains now the smallest section.